With ECHO Trial Result Out, What’s Next?

The much-awaited result of the ECHO trial of contraceptive use and impact on HIV risk is now out. The Evidence for Contraceptive Options and HIV Outcomes Study, or ECHO, was designed to evaluate the risk of acquiring HIV in HIV-negative women who used the copper-releasing intrauterine device (Cu-IUD), a levonorgestrel (LNG) implant (Jadelle) and depot medroxyprogesterone acetate-intramuscular (DMPA-IM), also known as Depo-Provera.

The ECHO trial did not find any significant difference in HIV risk among women using the three methods studied: DMPA-IM, LNG implant and the copper IUD. Not very many women used pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, for HIV prevention during the trial; women who used DMPA-IM reported more condom use and fewer partners. These choices don’t seem to have made a difference in HIV risk.

All of the contraceptive methods tested were safe, effective and acceptable; the majority of women stayed on the method that they were assigned to use. Very few became pregnant while they were using the method.

There were high HIV incidence rates in all three arms of the trial. This does not mean that the methods increased women’s risk. What is notable, though, is that many trials with comparable incidence rates recruited women with specific HIV risk factors, such as numbers of partners, commercial sex work, sexually transmitted infections, etc. In ECHO, HIV risk factors were not part of enrolment criteria.

The participants were sexually active young women looking for contraception. ECHO gives a stark picture of the risk facing these young women. HIV prevention services must meet them where they are—in contraceptive clinics and other related services.

Now that the ECHO result is out, family planning experts have advised that the information from the trial should be used to improve counselling, expand method choices and rapidly and urgently integrate HIV prevention and treatment with contraceptive programmes.

The reason for the timely advise is due to the fact that Women of Reproductive ages who are mostly young girls between 15 to 25 years want to avoid getting pregnant, yet the risk for HIV is 3.8 per cent.

Pathfinder President and CEO Lois Quam said, “The ECHO trial results provide much needed high-quality scientific evidence showing no scientifically significant risk of HIV acquisition for women using three methods of contraception.

“This is an important development for women globally and confirms that women and girls should have access to a broad range of options for contraception along with high-quality counselling free of stigma, discrimination, and coercion. When a woman has access to, and can choose, effective contraception she is able to improve her life, choosing when and how many children to have.”

Quam said there is still much work to be done as the overall incidence rate of HIV acquisition of women in the study was high, at an average of 3.8 per cent per year.

“Particularly in settings with high HIV prevalence, we must integrate HIV prevention programs as a part of family planning,” he advised.

He said, “214 million women globally wish to avoid pregnancy but are not using a modern method of contraception. What this study and our work at Pathfinder show us is that, to achieve health for all, we must close the gap between those who wish to use contraception and those who can.”

Other stakeholders, however, urged the Federal Government of Nigeria to make PrEP available for the general public. They said, “While contraception gives women more control over their fertility, PrEP is an effective means of reducing potential HIV transmission risk but sadly, PrEP is not available to the general public in Nigeria.

“Currently only mixed status couples have limited access through demonstration projects. For instance in 2016, just 242 people were on PrEP in the whole country. A nation-wide scale-up is needed to ensure other at risk groups such as sex workers, adolescents, IDUs, and of course more mixed status couples have access.

“We therefore called on the Federal Government to make PrEP available to the general public, as this will help reduce the rates of new HIV infection.”