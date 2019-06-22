Connect with us
Advertise With Us

CRIME

Woman, 22, Docked Over Alleged Kegs Of Palm Oil Theft

Published

1 min ago

on

For allegedly stealing four kegs containing 30 litres of palm oil each, 22-year-old Tosin Amusan was arraigned at an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife.

She however pleaded not guilty to the two count charge of stealing and house breaking preferred against her after she had agreed to be tried by the court.

The Prosecutor Sunday Osanyintuyi, an Inspector of Police told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 2, 2019 around 10:00 am at Sangoola Area, Modakeke-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said that the defendant broke and entered into the house of one Wahab Ololade with intent to commit felony therein.

He added that the suspect stole four kegs containing 30 litres of palm oil each, valued N29,600, property of one Wahab Ololade.

According to him, the offence contravened sections 383, 390 (9) and 412 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The Defence Counsel, Mr A. A. Adewuyi, pleaded for the bail of the defendant in most liberal term, pledging that his client would not jump bail, but produce substantial sureties.

Magistrate Muhibah Olatunji, granted the bail of the defendant in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Olatunji added that the sureties must swear to affidavit of means, resides within the court jurisdiction and the address should be verified by the prosecutor.

She stated further that one of the sureties must be blood relation with three years tax clearance certificate among other bail condition as she adjourned the case until June 24, 2019.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

CRIME1 min ago

Woman, 22, Docked Over Alleged Kegs Of Palm Oil Theft

For allegedly stealing four kegs containing 30 litres of palm oil each, 22-year-old Tosin Amusan was arraigned at an Osun...
NEWS13 mins ago

Humanitarian Services In Northeast Not Meeting Int’l Best Standards – UN

The United Nations has criticised humanitarian services in the northeast, saying that services rendered by stakeholders is not meeting international...
NEWS19 mins ago

Lagos Sacks 34 LASTMA Officers Over Extortion, As Hamzat Reads Riot Act

Lagos State Government on Friday said it has sacked 34 officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, over...
NEWS23 mins ago

I Have Never Expressed Opposition To State Police – el-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has said that the report of him expressing opposition to state police was totally...
NEWS28 mins ago

Army Deploys Drone To Fight Kidnapping, Banditry In Ondo, Ekiti Tick Forests

The 32 Artillery Brigade, Nigeria Army (NA) Owena Barracks, Akure, has deployed the use of technology to fight the scourges...
NEWS32 mins ago

Ministries, MDAs Equipped To Generate Own Income- HoS

In order to address the challenges of Insufficient resources and funding faced by various government agencies (MDAs), ministries and Departments,...
NEWS37 mins ago

Certificate Forgery: PDP Candidate Loses Appeal Against Kogi Lawmaker, Idrisu

For filing what it described as “frivolous appeal”, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for House of Representatives election...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: