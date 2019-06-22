CRIME
Woman, 22, Docked Over Alleged Kegs Of Palm Oil Theft
For allegedly stealing four kegs containing 30 litres of palm oil each, 22-year-old Tosin Amusan was arraigned at an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife.
She however pleaded not guilty to the two count charge of stealing and house breaking preferred against her after she had agreed to be tried by the court.
The Prosecutor Sunday Osanyintuyi, an Inspector of Police told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 2, 2019 around 10:00 am at Sangoola Area, Modakeke-Ife.
Osanyintuyi said that the defendant broke and entered into the house of one Wahab Ololade with intent to commit felony therein.
He added that the suspect stole four kegs containing 30 litres of palm oil each, valued N29,600, property of one Wahab Ololade.
According to him, the offence contravened sections 383, 390 (9) and 412 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.
The Defence Counsel, Mr A. A. Adewuyi, pleaded for the bail of the defendant in most liberal term, pledging that his client would not jump bail, but produce substantial sureties.
Magistrate Muhibah Olatunji, granted the bail of the defendant in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.
Olatunji added that the sureties must swear to affidavit of means, resides within the court jurisdiction and the address should be verified by the prosecutor.
She stated further that one of the sureties must be blood relation with three years tax clearance certificate among other bail condition as she adjourned the case until June 24, 2019.
MOST READ
Woman, 22, Docked Over Alleged Kegs Of Palm Oil Theft
For allegedly stealing four kegs containing 30 litres of palm oil each, 22-year-old Tosin Amusan was arraigned at an Osun...
Humanitarian Services In Northeast Not Meeting Int’l Best Standards – UN
The United Nations has criticised humanitarian services in the northeast, saying that services rendered by stakeholders is not meeting international...
Lagos Sacks 34 LASTMA Officers Over Extortion, As Hamzat Reads Riot Act
Lagos State Government on Friday said it has sacked 34 officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, over...
I Have Never Expressed Opposition To State Police – el-Rufai
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has said that the report of him expressing opposition to state police was totally...
Army Deploys Drone To Fight Kidnapping, Banditry In Ondo, Ekiti Tick Forests
The 32 Artillery Brigade, Nigeria Army (NA) Owena Barracks, Akure, has deployed the use of technology to fight the scourges...
Ministries, MDAs Equipped To Generate Own Income- HoS
In order to address the challenges of Insufficient resources and funding faced by various government agencies (MDAs), ministries and Departments,...
Certificate Forgery: PDP Candidate Loses Appeal Against Kogi Lawmaker, Idrisu
For filing what it described as “frivolous appeal”, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for House of Representatives election...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES8 hours ago
Supreme Court Sacks Niger, Edo Reps
- SPONSORED4 hours ago
Stop Killing Your Erection: 7 Things To Avoid, Natural Solution to Tripple Your Stamina & Last 38 Minutes S3x
- FOOTBALL22 hours ago
Cameroon Players Refuse To Board Plane For AFCON
- NEWS16 hours ago
GEJ Initiative Hails PMB Over NFIU, Local Govt Autonomy
- EDUCATION20 hours ago
COREN Accredits 16 Engineering Courses In Six Universities
- WORLD22 hours ago
Trump ‘Pulls Back After Approving Strikes’ After Drone Downing
- OPINION7 hours ago
If APC Fields Bello Come November….
- NEWS24 hours ago
US-Iran: Trump ‘Pulls Back After Approving Military Strikes’