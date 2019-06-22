Women of Substance: Giving Makes Me Go To Sleep Happy –Teresa

Teresa Oyibo Ameh, girl-child rights activist and founder of Aunty Talatu Reads Campaign, is an accomplished author of children’s books. She is our woman of substance

Background

I am from Igalamela- Odolu local government area, Kogi State. I attended Federal Government Girls College (FGGC) New Bussa, and College of Education, Katsina Ala, Benue State for my secondary and National Certificate in Education progrmme respectively.

I also obtained a Bachelor’s degree in library science (English) from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. I’m a civil servant, a writer, initiator, Aunty

Talatu Reads campaign,

which we are using to encourage children to read and also to empower the girl child. I’m a patroness at Aroja theatre, Abuja literary society, a trustee Northern Nigeria writers’ forum. I’m a member FCT sports committee (basketball) and so many others

I am very passionate about issues concerning children.

In fact I would say I’ve worked with children all my life. Having been writing for children for years, I just felt I should do something to touch life, to make an impact in the society. Early this year, I launched ‘The Aunty Talatu Girl Child Empowerment Initiative’ a vehicle to reach out to girls. 1000 African Women Network The 1000 African Women Network is a network of African women who are giving back to society. We have several projects. At the last Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) in New York, I was given the mandate to be the Nigerian President.

Widow’s Outreach I have a widows’ outreach in Kaaba, Kogi State. Widows are a vulnerable group. Having lost their husbands, they don’t really get the assistance or even what they should get from the public. In some cases, widows are stigmatized like outcasts which should not be the case. I want to be able to reach out to as many widows as possible. I always tell people that The Widows’ Outreach is a Teresa Ameh project. I’m giving as myself. I love what I do because it makes me go to sleep happily. I have so much goodwill, people just want to offer me some assistance.

Aunty Talatu project Aunty Talatu project has set up libraries in orphanages, to reach out to the less privileged, those we know cannot go out to buy books because they cannot afford it. Apart from books, we have the annual Aunty Talatu scholarship scheme for orphans. Since I cannot reach out to everybody, I have homes in Gwarimpa and Ankpa for the care of orphans and I give my widow’s mite.

I started the Aunty Talatu initiative in 2006, it was just like putting my passion into action. I didn’t really set out to set up a foundation, I just wanted to reach out to the less – privileged.

At that time, I had already published three books for children, I have eight books now. I just thought I had to do something for children. I started with children in the outpatient section of hospitals. You know children are always scared of going to the hospital. It started as a kind of therapy where we sang and danced and read. As a result of me having my fingers in every pie, I rested that programme but I decided to still work with children.

Then I started the library project with two orphanages in Gwarimpa. I have a book club in my house for children. My passion lies in children. I wrote a book in 2017, about a girl child in the North East, what she had to go through. It is about a girl, student of Federal Government College, Boni Yadi, who lost her father and her twin brother. Her mother lost her mind and the girl was taken to the IDP camp where some people took advantage of her and got her impregnated.

After writing that book, I started thinking about what I should do about vulnerable girls who have nobody to take care of them. That was why I started the empowerment scheme for the girl child. The first one was very successful and they are still doing it in a school in Dutse Alhaji, a nomadic school. We taught them how to string beads. I took some of the beads to the United Nation’s CSW and they were all bought. The good thing is that these girls we trained are training other girls. So it now has a ripple effect. We have also trained another set of the students in baking. We also involved some members of the National Youth Service Corps.

The good thing is that we don’t just train them; we also empower them by giving them start up equipment.

Writing

Writing is not necessarily for profit. It’s something one does out of passion. I give my books out for free. I write for children which makes it even more difficult. Children may love books but if their parents are not interested in reading, the highest they can do is to buy the prescribed school books for their wards. If I don’t write, I may not have my peace. I want to send o u t a message and I just have to send that message. It has nothing to do with it being lucrative and that’s why I’m helping upcoming writers to pick up other skills that can put food on their table.

Writing in Nigeria, cannot put food on your table. Even when you write on the social media twenty-four seven or even churn out poems, it cannot get you anywhere financially in Nigeria of today. You just have to get a job. I work hard not just as a writer but even as a civil servant. Girl Empowerment It’s good I started this empowerment programme. A girl should not be so vulnerable that a man can say, ‘I’m marrying you because I want to feed you’, the girl should be able to tell the man, ‘I can feed myself and feed you’.

The girl should not need a man to sponsor her in school. Even if it’s plaiting of hair, she could pay her way through school. My initiative is just to encourage girls. We ask them to look at their hands and declare: ‘I can feed through these hands’. It’s not just about going to school, it’s what the hands can do. We give them vocational training so that

they can use their hands to feed themselves. Mentoring I have mentored so many young people. Some young people are focused and they are making waves.

That’s why I haven’t been discouraged and I do try to assist them in any little way I can. One needs to have his feet firm on the ground to mentor others. You don’t go into mentoring because everyone else is going there. When I noticed that the Corps members serving here are not doing much, I got them to enroll in the baking project so they can acquire skills. Legacy I want to be remembered as someone who touched lives positively. I want people to say Teresa Oyibo Ameh made me realise the importance of being self-reliant