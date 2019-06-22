NEWS
Zamfara IDPs Relocating To Their Villages – Army
Maj. Gen. Jide Ogunlade, the Force Commander of Operation Hadarin Daji in Zamfara, has confirmed that several villagers displaced by bandit’s activities in the state are now returning home.
Ogunlade made the confirmation while discussing areas of cooperation with journalists at the Force Command Headquarters in Gusau.
He said the development followed effort of security agencies being intensified against the bandits throughout the state.
“We have now successfully disorganized the bandits and they can no longer stay comfortably in their hideouts because they know we can locate and strike them at any moment.
“Although there exists over 300 bandits camps in the bushes, we are doing our best to neutralize them and even when they try to get to any of the neighbouring states, they find it difficult to evade the security.
“This is why they now devised a method of using their informants to divert our attention through distress calls while the bandits go to the opposite direction to lay siege on innocent people.
“The bandits also easily attack villages situated close to the bushes and quickly run into the depth of the bushes, on this too we are working on the best approaches against their moves,” he assured.
The commandant, who expressed readiness to work with all forms of volunteer security services, however warned that if such partnership was abused and those volunteers crossed their bounds, they would be dealt with.
He appealed to journalists in the state to cooperate with the operation by disseminating credible and verified information so that they could succeed.
The Chairman of the state Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr. Abdulrazak Kaura, assured the commandant of the cooperation of his members.
“As far as the theatre maintains free flow of information, there will be no need for us to be mischievous or go to press without verifying the report.”
The chairman criticised the way the air components of the operation issued reports from the Air Force headquarters.
He urged the Force Commander to find ways of releasing reports emanating from the state to the journalists, adding that the expected publicity would be achieved. (NAN)
MOST READ
Naval Chief Expresses Confidence In Nigerian Navy, Says ‘ Will Not Tolerate Unprofessional Conduct Among Personnel’
The Nigerian Navy (NN) has warned its personnel that it would not tolerate any act of misdemeanor, unprofessional conduct, or...
Zamfara IDPs Relocating To Their Villages – Army
Maj. Gen. Jide Ogunlade, the Force Commander of Operation Hadarin Daji in Zamfara, has confirmed that several villagers displaced by...
INEC Denies Resignation Of ICT Director
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has refuted claims that its Director of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Mr Chidi...
U.S. Blacklists More Chinese Companies As Trade War Rages
The U.S. Commerce Department barred five additional Chinese entities from buying American-made products, in a move that risks inflaming tensions...
Woman, 22, Docked Over Alleged Kegs Of Palm Oil Theft
For allegedly stealing four kegs containing 30 litres of palm oil each, 22-year-old Tosin Amusan was arraigned at an Osun...
Humanitarian Services In Northeast Not Meeting Int’l Best Standards – UN
The United Nations has criticised humanitarian services in the northeast, saying that services rendered by stakeholders is not meeting international...
Lagos Sacks 34 LASTMA Officers Over Extortion, As Hamzat Reads Riot Act
Lagos State Government on Friday said it has sacked 34 officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, over...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
Supreme Court Sacks Niger, Edo Reps
- SPONSORED6 hours ago
Stop Killing Your Erection: 7 Things To Avoid, Natural Solution to Tripple Your Stamina & Last 38 Minutes S3x
- NEWS19 hours ago
GEJ Initiative Hails PMB Over NFIU, Local Govt Autonomy
- EDUCATION22 hours ago
COREN Accredits 16 Engineering Courses In Six Universities
- OPINION9 hours ago
If APC Fields Bello Come November….
- NEWS20 hours ago
PMB Signs Mutual Assistance In Criminal Matters Bill
- NEWS20 hours ago
Catholic Church Disowns Two Priests Over Questionable Activities
- FEATURES9 hours ago
I Served 3 Governors As Commissioner In 2 States – Sauluwa