441,000 Girls Abandon Studies In Adamawa

BY HUSSAINI HAMMANGABDO, Yola

A survey conducted in Maiha, Song and Numan local government areas (LGAs) on girl-child education enrollment, revealed that over 441,000 school-age girls abandoned their studies in Adamawa State.

Mr Monday Osasah, acting executive director, Community-led Collective Action for Girls Education (C-CAGE), made the disclosure in Yola at a workshop.

Osasah attributed insurgency, poverty, high rate of pregnancy and use of girls for hawking, as some of the reasons, while calling on government to urgently step in to curtail the situation.

The survey, which was to address the root causes of barriers to girl-child enrolment, retention and completion, and to recommend ways to change the narrative in the state.

Supported by the Malala foundation, the research, commissioned by the African Centre for Leadership Strategy and Development (Centre LSD) observed poverty could rubbish even free formal education system in the state.