EDUCATION
441,000 Girls Abandon Studies In Adamawa
BY HUSSAINI HAMMANGABDO, Yola
A survey conducted in Maiha, Song and Numan local government areas (LGAs) on girl-child education enrollment, revealed that over 441,000 school-age girls abandoned their studies in Adamawa State.
Mr Monday Osasah, acting executive director, Community-led Collective Action for Girls Education (C-CAGE), made the disclosure in Yola at a workshop.
Osasah attributed insurgency, poverty, high rate of pregnancy and use of girls for hawking, as some of the reasons, while calling on government to urgently step in to curtail the situation.
The survey, which was to address the root causes of barriers to girl-child enrolment, retention and completion, and to recommend ways to change the narrative in the state.
Supported by the Malala foundation, the research, commissioned by the African Centre for Leadership Strategy and Development (Centre LSD) observed poverty could rubbish even free formal education system in the state.
MOST READ
441,000 Girls Abandon Studies In Adamawa
BY HUSSAINI HAMMANGABDO, Yola A survey conducted in Maiha, Song and Numan local government areas (LGAs) on girl-child education enrollment,...
Herdsmen Demand Establishment Of Animal Resources Ministry
BY HUSSAINI JIRGI, Damaturu The national president of the Kulen Allah Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria (KACRAN), Hon Khalil Mohammed...
NYSC Urges Yobe To Construct Corps Members’ Lodges
BY HUSSAINI JIRGI, Damaturu The coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Yobe State, Mrs Grace J Adzer, has...
Oshiomhole Must Respect Party Decision – Obaseki
Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said that the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams...
Kogi Gov Condoles Family Of Late Ibrahim Linco
BY SAM EGWU, Lokoja Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, at the weekend, condoled with the family of the late...
Lawan, Gbajabiamila Under Pressure Over Juicy C’ttees
By Sunday Isuwa, Kauthar Anumba-Khaleel and Solomon Ayado, Abuja and Yusuf Babalola, Lagos A head of the 2nd July, 2019...
Troops Neutralise 42 ISWAP Fighters
BY TARKAA DAVID, Abuja Troops of Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), in continuation of the on-going ‘Operation Yancin Tafki’, to...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES24 hours ago
Supreme Court Sacks Niger, Edo Reps
- SPONSORED20 hours ago
Stop Killing Your Erection: 7 Things To Avoid, Natural Solution to Tripple Your Stamina & Last 38 Minutes S3x
- NEWS7 hours ago
ALERT: MMM Ponzi Scheme Is Back!
- OPINION23 hours ago
If APC Fields Bello Come November….
- NEWS17 hours ago
Army Deploys Drone To Fight Kidnapping, Banditry In Ondo, Ekiti Tick Forests
- FEATURES23 hours ago
I Served 3 Governors As Commissioner In 2 States – Sauluwa
- ENTERTAINMENT23 hours ago
Top 10 Richest Musicians In Nigeria 2019
- NEWS23 hours ago
Oshiomhole Reads Riot Act To Bauchi Gov