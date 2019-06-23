NEWS
AFCON 2019: Sport Analyst advises Super Eagles to Utilise Chances
Deji Okeowo, a sports analyst, has advised the technical crew of the Super Eagles to work more on the team in order to convert chances created in previous matches.
Okeowo gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, on Sunday.
The sport analyst noted that the advice became necessary so that the team could do well and go far in the ongoing African Cup of Nations.
“The Super Eagles created many chances against the Burundi team, but unfortunately wasted those chances due to anxiety to score.’’
“The ability of creating chances in a match and utilising them determines the winning and the loses.’’ he said.
Okeowo, however, commended the Super Eagles ‘ victory over the Burundi, adding that a lot of work needed to be done by the technical crew, especially in the defence and forward.
He also advised the team to be focused and exhibit discipline so that they could achieve their desire of winning in the competition.
NAN reports that Nigeria is tops group B with three points, Burundi has zero point, while Guinea and Madagascar has a point each.(NAN)
