NEWS
BENCCIMA Lauds Obaseki On Infrastructural Development, Ease Of Doing Business Reforms
The Benin Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (BENCCIMA) has commended Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on infrastructural development across the state and the reforms in ease of doing.
President of BENCCIMA, Dr Helen Odemwingie, gave the commendation during a meeting with the governor at the Edo Production Centre in Benin City, the state capital.
She noted that the massive rehabilitation and reconstruction of roads across the state by the Obaseki-led administration has improved access to business premises and eased transportation of goods within and outside the state.
Odemwingie said the elimination of stringent conditions and multiple taxations on businesses and ease in the acquisition of land for agriculture with the ban on the activities of Community Development Associations (CDAs) are laudable achievements recorded by the present administration.
She noted that BENCCIMA is also working assiduously to support the state government in driving economic growth and job creation through its farmers’ market, as well as the formation of clusters for business operators in the oil palm value chain for easy loan acquisition.
The president of the chamber urged for support from the state government for a proposed book fair as well as the 2019 Edo Trade Fair scheduled to hold from Nov. 29 to Dec. 12.
She assured of the chamber’s continued support to the state government and described the Production Centre initiative as a landmark achievement by the Obaseki-led administration, adding that the step will boost commerce and other economic activities in the state.
