Bring Boroffice, Oke, Others To End Division In APC, Kekemeke Tells Akeredolu

…Says Ondo APC Is Still Embroiled In Division

Isaacs Kekemeke, a former Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has said that the governing party is still embroiled in crisis and division as it prepares for the 2020 governorship election.

Kekemeke said that the differences among aggrieved party members in Ondo state was the result of the fall out which generated lots of rumpus after the 2015 governorship primary election which brought in Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu into the saddle of power.

He spoke on a live radio programme tagged ‘Political Podium’ which was aired on Radio Nigeria Positive Fm (102.5 Fm), Akure, the Ondo. State capital and monitored by LEADERSHIP.

The erstwhile Ondo APC Chairman noted that the biggest challenge for the governing party at the moment that the polity is heating up in preparation for a new governorship election is the “disunity” among its members which he blamed on the leadership style of the current executive of the party.

“The truth is that our party (APC) is yet to recover from the sadly primary elections that brought this government (Akeredolu) into power.

“We are still embroiled in the differences that we exhibited during the 2015 governorship (APC) primaries election and it is so sad.

“Even before the Supreme Court settle this differences we still did not have a force as there was no centrafugality in the managements of the party.

“I think this is the biggest challenge and it is incumbent on the formal and informal leadership of the party in this state to come down from their very high horses and begin to put the party together sincerely and honestly” he said.

Mr Kekeme explained that since the emergence of Rotimi Akeredolu, as the Governor and automatically the leader of the ruling APC in the state, he had refused to be magnanimous in victory to rally round and unite all wary factions of the party.

According to him, the actions of the governor and members of the State Working Committee of the APC has further made some prominent chieftains of the party to pitch their tenet with different aggrieved group and political structures in the state.

He added that the current cracks in the walls of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state would only end if the Governor can initiate a very genuine peace talk with many of his foes and estranged political friends in the party.

“Bring the likes of Ajayi Boroffice, Ali Olanusi and Olusola Oke, Isaacs Kekekeme together and let us sit down in a round table because it is time to move on.

“That is the only way I could achieve what I was able to achieve as the pioneer Chairman of the party when I was there because these tendencies were there.

“The truth is that, when I was the Chairman I don’t have to like you or your style or face for us to work together but the job as to be done to work for the party” Mr. Kekemeke said.

The former APC Chairman, however, expressed the hope that the ruling party which still remains the only formidable party in the state in terms of political strength, would garner more support to win election in the state.

“Our party is still very much on ground it is the most popular in Ondo state and still has the weight to win elections in the state The party still has the capacity to win elections in the state.

“What we have is the fact that we have too many aggrieved party members who don’t agreed with the way the party has been run.

“But all we need is to put all these forces together and we will win big. We have capacity to win big once the right things are done” he said.