Cautious Optimism Trails ECOWAS Single Currency Proposal

In a bid to fast track economic integration in the West African subregion, ECOWAS has adopted year 2020 as deadline for its adoption of the single currency. However, economic experts are mindful of the gains and implications of the policy, OMONU NELSON writes

Economic Community of West Africa States, (ECOWAS) was established on May 28, 1975, with the aim of fast tracking regional, social and economic development.

However, this lofty idea was distracted by the political instability that engulfed the region in the 80’s and 90’s.

Now that the region is beginning to enjoy some measure of political stability, attention, is once again turned to the core mandate of the body – economic integration.

Realistically, one of the forerunners of any sustainable and profitable regional integration is single or common currency that will eliminate trade barriers. This , the body has pursued vigorously with a tentative takeoff year of 2020.

At the moment, finishing touches are been put in place for heads of states of the region to meet and decide on the single currency initiative.

The significant take home in the whole push is that, ECOWAS is not embarking on anything new, as the European Union (EU) already has a smooth running monetary union – EURO.

To realise this objective, ECOWAS Parliament (ECOPARL), the lawmaking arm of ECOWAS convened a regional meeting in Dakar Senegal early in March this year with the theme: “Challenges and Outlook Regarding the Creation of the ECOWAS Sinngle Currency – Mobilising Parliamentarians for the Actualisation of the Project.”

At that meeting, the speaker of the parliament, Moustapha Cisse Lo, observed that the non-existence of a common currency remained impediment to regional integration and encourages diverse tariff barriers.

Among the effects, he said is the fact that it hampers the free movement of persons and goods as well as boosting abnormal practices among member states.

In the opinion of the President, ECOWAS Commission, Kassi

“Efforts must be redoubled for single currency implementation as deadline approaches, given the slow pace of macroeconomic convergence, harmonisation of financial and economic policies of the region.”

He said the programme has become a topic eliciting keen interest and lively debate within the Community, particularly among policy makers and practitioners.

“Following the progress already achieved in building a regional community, particularly the free movement of persons and goods, the customs union and harmonisation of different sector policies, the next phase will be to perfect the process with the creation of the monetary union, a unifying factor for ECOWAS Member States”, reaffirmed the ECOWAS Commission President.

In terms of challenges that may confront its implementation, Kassi

Brou cited the existence of gaps in the harmonisation of macroeconomic policies and sustainable compliance with convergence criteria, the non-consensus regarding the choice of monetary policy, the harmonised exchange rate regime as well as ECOWAS Central Bank model.

On his part, Senegalese Budget Minister, Birima Mangara welcomed the decisions of the Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS aimed at expediting the process towards the 2020 deadline with the creation of the special fund for implementing the single currency roadmap, and steps taken to transform the West African Monetary Agency into the ECOWAS Monetary Institute.

He said, “Beyond the economic dimensions, the single currency equally presents a social and cultural dimension forging a sense of belonging to a community. It symbolises a unifying factor and a means of social integration”.

Prof Alaba Ogunsanwo, a former Nigerian Ambassador to Belgium, however sounded a note of warning. He said “they are problems that can be encountered in currency integration. The French-speaking countries in West Africa already have CFA and they don’t have a problem.

“It is other countries that are not in that arrangement that need to reach some agreements and in the process of doing that; they have to merge with the CFAs to form one currency. Within the region, Nigeria is the strongest economy and on that basis, Nigeria will be expected to underwrite some of the things that will be happening with respect to other countries.

“Right now, we don’t have discipline with regard to how much we are spending let alone trying to discipline other countries based on the standard expectation.

“There are criteria and benchmarks have been laid out and some of these countries are not meeting them. I don’t think we are meeting them ourselves. So, that particular aspect needs to be dealt with.

“The Eurozone crisis is hard to forget. Greece, for example, became a problematic case. It had entered the Eurozone under false pretenses and all kinds of steps were taken. They even got an American firm to testify that their figures were ok, whereas they were not. And so, they surreptitiously entered the Eurozone only to become a burden for the rest of the zone.

“The biggest advantage of having single currency is that it allows for easy transactions across borders. If we have a single currency, I can move into Ghana and other participating countries without having to go to a bureau de change to look for the currency of the country I want to transact business in,” the Professor of Political Science stated.

According to an Economist with the Department of Economics, University of Ilorin, Prof Abdulgafar Ijaiye , “Economically, it has an advantage. The only thing is that we need to put certain things in place, which I do not think we have now. Having a single currency may not necessarily stop individual countries from having their own national currencies, but in the long run, they can decide to have only one currency.”

Gboyega Isiaka, Chartered accountant/financial analyst opined that, the single currency initiative is not a bad idea. He said, “What we are talking about here is an opportunity to have a larger economy to trade without currency barrier.

“The whole essence is that we do not have to worry anymore about the change of currency. All the countries we are talking about are not up to the population of China. But my fear and worry has to do with the challenges that will crop up.

According to him, “Some of the challenges are the exchange rate and differences in language, because in West Africa, we have Francophone and Anglophone countries.

Again, we have the challenge of the kinds of economy each country runs and how they will fuse into the single currency regime. However, the single currency idea is a good idea. It will be good for somebody who has a factory in Ogun State to target the market in West Africa to sell his or her goods.

“Another challenge I envisage is customs. We have to be sure of the regulations, and they must work according to the dictates of the policy that would govern the single currency regime.

But when it comes to a single currency, I have some reservations. We know that our currency – naira – has been suffering a backlash of devaluation because of leakages, corruption and some other things hemorrhaging our treasury.

Second vice president, Nigerian Institute of Training and Development, Ola Azeez, said, “total cancellation of naira will mean a lot of harm to our economy as a nation. Our naira should remain our currency, while we can also use the ECOWAS currency side by side just like dollar is being spent in some places here.

“We should learn from the Euro experience. When European countries came together and adopted euro as their currency, Britain did not actually go along that single currency with the rest of the European nations because they know that their currency is the symbol of sovereignty not only to England but also to the entire Great Britain.

“I am not against adopting the ECOWAS currency, but our currency as a nation should not be stepped down for any reason. We will mortgage our sovereignty to the larger community by stepping down our naira. What do you think will happen to the funds spent to print our own currency? It will also have an exponential effect on the Nigerian economy.

“It is a fantastic idea. African countries are generally small in terms of population. Apart from Nigeria, how many countries in West Africa have a population of over 30 million? So, having a single currency in West Africa will be good. It will make the countries involved to enjoy economies of scale and conversion would be taken care of. But it is something that could backfire if the background of what ought to be done for a single currency to have a positive effect is not done.”

An Associate Professor, Department of History and Strategic Studies, University of Lagos, David Aworawo agrees with the president that there is need for caution. “Currency plays a central role in the development of any country.

“There are activities that need to be carried out to ensure a smooth acceptance and other issues involved in currency application and I don’t think we have done enough to analyse the issues involved for the adoption they are proposing. I think there is a need for better understanding and clearer presentation of the issue before the adoption. But in principle, it is a fantastic idea,” Aworawo explained.

He added, “There was a time Nigeria and Ghana wanted to adopt Eco, hoping that other countries would join, but the lack of understanding of what needed to be done and basic issues that needed to be cleared stopped its adoption some 10 years ago.

“A lot of progress was made along that line at that time. So, they should continue from where they stopped. They need to consummate the idea and do everything I have just said.

When the transition to euro was done, a lot of things were done to ensure that the benefits of a single currency were achieved by all the countries involved,” he added.