Chinese Film Festival Features The World’s Third Highest Grossing Movie

Recently, the Chinese embassy in Nigeria and Startimes hosted the 2019 Chinese Film Festival, featuring a science fiction movie called ‘The Wandering Earth.’ The Chinese movie which was released this year and directed by Frant Gwo has grossed $691 million in China and $700 million worldwide, making it this year’s third highest grossing film.

The opening ceremony commenced with a keynote address by the Cultural Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, Li Xuda, who commended the Nigerian film industry Nollywood, acknowledging it as second in production of movies, when compared to the Indian movie industry, Bollywood. He however stated that Nollywood is yet to gain access to the vast Chinese market.

“Nigerian movies are very popular across Africa, Europe and America, but has yet to gain access to the vast Chinese market.

“China’s film industry has been developing very quickly these years. Its film market expanded very fast. By 2020, China’s film industry will see further expansion, with revenue reaching about US$30 billion.

“By then, China will overtake North America in box office revenue and will become the largest film market in the world. I believe Nollywood is very important for China and China’s film market will be more open to Nollywood.”

The Cultural Counselor further added that the Chinese film festival will promote cultural exchanges between China and Nigeria and strengthen the cooperation in the film industry. As such the 2019 China Film Festival, as an annual event will go a long way in contributing to this goal.

Part of the event was a photographic exhibition tagged ‘Our Silk Road’, a route which in ancient times has been central to cultural exchanges between China and other countries of the world.

Li indicated in his address that presently, inspired by the Silk Road spirit of peace and cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, mutual learning and benefits, the Belt And Road Initiative promotes cooperation among different countries in various fields including economy, culture and tourism. It also fosters friendship across different peoples.

The exhibition’s presentation consisted of photos selected from over 8000 works by 330 photographers around the world, as well as photos from over 200 works by Nigerian photographers and Chinese people living and working in Nigeria.

“The photos embrace the natural beauty and tell stories about the Silk Road around eight topics: ‘Our Homes’, ‘How We Travel’, ‘Our Faces’, ‘How We Grow Up,’ ‘Our Traditions’, ‘Our Friendship,’ ‘Our

Harvest’ and ‘Our Festivals’.” The BRI, initiated in China has delivered benefits well beyond its borders.

Meanwhile Li expressed gratitude to Startimes, for successfully organising the event and Silverbird Cinema for providing the space for the viewing as well as the exhibition. This he said while also appreciating guests in attendance, at the event.

The movie based on the novella of the same name by author Lu Cixin, stars Wu Jing, Li Guangjie, Ng Man-tat. It is set in the far future where a group of astronauts guiding the earth away from an expanding sun, run into problems with planet Jupiter and attempt to prevent a collision that would destroy earth and mankind.