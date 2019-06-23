ENTERTAINMENT
CNN Revisits Episodes On African Car Aficionados
BY SOLOMON NDA-ISAIAH, Abuja
The next episode of the television magazine, CNN African Voices, powered by Globacom, is a revisit of the celebration of three African car enthusiasts and their exotic automobile pastimes.
The episode focuses on the trio of Amirah Alladeen from Mauritius, Stacey Lee May, a South African, and Fred Apaloo from Ghana.
For Amirah, her passion for car rally was inherited from her father, Rayhan Alladeen. Together with her father, she created a rare record as the fastest overall racer during the last stage of the Mauritius National Rally Championship for 2018.
She has since sufficiently dominated the largely masculine rally racing circuit with her father often as co-pilot.
The second person to be showcased is Stacey Lee May, who is fondly referred to in her hometown as the queen of car spinning.
She has endeared herself to the hearts of her fans by performing jaw-dropping stunts, often hanging out of or jumping out of a muscle car while spinning “donuts” in front of a stunned audience.
Her truck driver father with the support of her mum trained May. She subsequently used car spinning as a way of freeing herself from bullies in school to make them realise that she could do anything she set her young mind to do.
May has become a pride to the family and her South African nation as a result of her talent for the dangerous art of spinning.
The last person celebrated on the episode is Apaloo from Ghana. His own interest is in antique wheels. He showcased his array of at least 20 cars ranging from British to German and anything classy, ancient and strong.
MOST READ
Certificate Forgery: PDP Candidate Loses Appeal Against Kogi Lawmaker
BY JULIANA AGBO, Abuja For filing what it described as “frivolous appeal”, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for...
INEC Denies Resignation Of ICT Director
BY SUNDAY ISUWA, Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has refuted claims that its director of Information and Communication...
Party Withdraws Suit Challenging Imo Guber Election At Tribunal
BY JULIANA AGBO, Abuja The National Think Tank Committee (NTTC) of the Action Alliance Party has withdrawn the party’s name...
Jibrin’s Wand In The Emergence Of Dogara, Gbajabiamila
The name, Abdulmumuni Jibrin, has become synonymous with power play and high wired politics in the House of Representatives, as...
Intrigues As Akeredolu Reshuffles Cabinet
TOPE FAYEHUN examines the politics behind the recent cabinet shake-up by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu ahead of the 2020 governorship election...
As Fayemi’s Tenure Bolsters NGF
The tenure of Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, as chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has kicked off...
EU Post-election Assessment And Matters Arising
The recent report by the European Union Election Observation Mission on the 2019 general election which is generating lots of...
MOST POPULAR
- SPONSORED22 hours ago
Stop Killing Your Erection: 7 Things To Avoid, Natural Solution to Tripple Your Stamina & Last 38 Minutes S3x
- NEWS9 hours ago
ALERT: MMM Ponzi Scheme Is Back!
- NEWS18 hours ago
Army Deploys Drone To Fight Kidnapping, Banditry In Ondo, Ekiti Tick Forests
- NEWS13 hours ago
MNJTF Kills 42 ISWAP Members, Destroys Gun Trucks
- NEWS19 hours ago
Certificate Forgery: PDP Candidate Loses Appeal Against Kogi Lawmaker, Idrisu
- NEWS7 hours ago
Pipeline Explosion Kills Scores In Rivers
- ENTERTAINMENT16 hours ago
Nicki Minaj Set To Marry Childhood Friend Kenneth Petty
- NEWS2 hours ago
Oshiomhole Must Respect Party Decision – Obaseki