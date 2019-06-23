ENTERTAINMENT
Cybercrime Destroying Our Youths – Falz
..As Falz Reiterates Condemnation of Social Vice
By SAMUEL ABULUDE, Lagos
Falz the Bahd Guy has always stood up for what is right. The rapper and entertainer who just had a successful concert in Lagos showed what he stood for when he released an album early this year titled ‘Moral Instructions’ full of lessons on issues and speaking against vices in the society.
Recall that he condemned his colleagues who were fond of praising Yahoo Yahoo boys and internet fraudsters. The rapper and actor who is the son of activist and lawyer, Femi Falana SAN, recently reiterated why he would continue to condemn cyber crime and discourage youths to toe that path.
“I’ve always said it from the beginning and maybe I was the first person to get a backlash on this. I’ve never been a fan of celebrating cyber-crime. When I said it in an interview, it got me a lot of backlash. I will say it again and again; cyber-crime is wrong, cyber- crime is giving us a horrible name especially outside Nigeria” he said.
Falz added that, ‘It’s destroying our youths and a lot of people are feeling it’s the only option. I understand the sentiment of people being not privileged and feeling like they don’t have the opportunity and they feel this is the fastest way to get money. But people are out there actually putting in efforts, toiling, struggling to make it by doing legitimate stuff and not just taking from someone else.
“One thing I believe in is that live your life, let others live theirs as long as you living your life does not affect another person negatively. So long as you are taking from someone else, that is an offense even against humanity and it’s bad. I’ve never subscribed to it and I’ve never been a fan of celebrating it”, he added.
MOST READ
Certificate Forgery: PDP Candidate Loses Appeal Against Kogi Lawmaker
BY JULIANA AGBO, Abuja For filing what it described as “frivolous appeal”, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for...
INEC Denies Resignation Of ICT Director
BY SUNDAY ISUWA, Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has refuted claims that its director of Information and Communication...
Party Withdraws Suit Challenging Imo Guber Election At Tribunal
BY JULIANA AGBO, Abuja The National Think Tank Committee (NTTC) of the Action Alliance Party has withdrawn the party’s name...
Jibrin’s Wand In The Emergence Of Dogara, Gbajabiamila
The name, Abdulmumuni Jibrin, has become synonymous with power play and high wired politics in the House of Representatives, as...
Intrigues As Akeredolu Reshuffles Cabinet
TOPE FAYEHUN examines the politics behind the recent cabinet shake-up by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu ahead of the 2020 governorship election...
As Fayemi’s Tenure Bolsters NGF
The tenure of Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, as chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has kicked off...
EU Post-election Assessment And Matters Arising
The recent report by the European Union Election Observation Mission on the 2019 general election which is generating lots of...
MOST POPULAR
- SPONSORED22 hours ago
Stop Killing Your Erection: 7 Things To Avoid, Natural Solution to Tripple Your Stamina & Last 38 Minutes S3x
- NEWS9 hours ago
ALERT: MMM Ponzi Scheme Is Back!
- NEWS19 hours ago
Army Deploys Drone To Fight Kidnapping, Banditry In Ondo, Ekiti Tick Forests
- NEWS13 hours ago
MNJTF Kills 42 ISWAP Members, Destroys Gun Trucks
- NEWS19 hours ago
Certificate Forgery: PDP Candidate Loses Appeal Against Kogi Lawmaker, Idrisu
- NEWS2 hours ago
Oshiomhole Must Respect Party Decision – Obaseki
- NEWS7 hours ago
Pipeline Explosion Kills Scores In Rivers
- ENTERTAINMENT16 hours ago
Nicki Minaj Set To Marry Childhood Friend Kenneth Petty