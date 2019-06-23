Connect with us
Cybercrime Destroying Our Youths – Falz

..As Falz Reiterates Condemnation of Social Vice

By SAMUEL ABULUDE, Lagos

Falz the Bahd Guy has always stood up for what is right. The rapper and entertainer who just had a successful concert in Lagos showed what he stood for when he released an album early this year titled ‘Moral Instructions’ full of lessons on issues and speaking against vices in the society.

Recall that he condemned his colleagues who were fond of praising Yahoo Yahoo boys and internet fraudsters. The rapper and actor who is the son of activist and lawyer, Femi Falana SAN, recently reiterated why he would continue to condemn cyber crime and discourage youths to toe that path.

“I’ve always said it from the beginning and maybe I was the first person to get a backlash on this. I’ve never been a fan of celebrating cyber-crime. When I said it in an interview, it got me a lot of backlash. I will say it again and again; cyber-crime is wrong, cyber- crime is giving us a horrible name especially outside Nigeria” he said.

Falz added that, ‘It’s destroying our youths and a lot of people are feeling it’s the only option. I understand the sentiment of people being not privileged and feeling like they don’t have the opportunity and they feel this is the fastest way to get money. But people are out there actually putting in efforts, toiling, struggling to make it by doing legitimate stuff and not just taking from someone else.

“One thing I believe in is that live your life, let others live theirs as long as you living your life does not affect another person negatively. So long as you are taking from someone else, that is an offense even against humanity and it’s bad. I’ve never subscribed to it and I’ve never been a fan of celebrating it”, he added.

