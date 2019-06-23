BUSINESS
Economic Growth: Expert Warns Against Borrowing
An expert in project control, architecture, and construction development, Dr Chi Iromuanya, has warned the Federal Government to refrain from excess external borrowing so as to improve the country’s dwindling economy.
Dr Iromuanya’s warning is contained in a prelude to his paper presentation tittled; Architechure: Value, Community and Style at the forthcoming 9H Designtalk slated for Thursday, June 27, in Lagos. He noted that for the nation’s economy to experience rapid growth, FG should shun borrowing and “use what we have to get what we need.”
The architecture guru stated that such plan would transform Nigeria into an economy with a stabilised 10 per cent annual GDP growth for 10 years, and would usher in a period of sustained prosperity that would last another 30 years.
“Borrow nothing, and leverage your natural and human resources. Combine the tools of market and command economies through the planning, scheduling and implementation of logical sequences of critical economic and social criteria.
“These criteria for rapid development in Nigeria include the market in all its ramifications, economic infrastructure development; healthcare improvement, educational and social reforms through the development of civic infrastructure.
“The key to successful implementation is to harness the power of the market in planning and scheduling the application and strategic investment of our limited materials and limitless human resources for the attainment of critical development goals. The goal at the end of the day is to create an environment in which we can produce things that the rest of the world can depend on,” he said.
Meanwhile, Dr Iromuanya will be making a three-point presentation. Point one speaks about “housing and infrastructure anchored approach to national development.” Whereas, point two deals with “approaches to the preservation of our architectural heritage with the Olaiya House, a disastrous case in point; and point three dives into Igbo cosmology and architecture.”
