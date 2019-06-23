Connect with us
Advertise With Us

POLITICS

Edo North APC Leaders Visit Obaseki, Hail Emergence Of Okiye-Led State Assembly

Published

1 min ago

on

…We’re in govt to serve All Edo people, gov assures

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo North Senatorial District, have applauded the emergence of Rt. Hon. Frank Okiye as the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA).

The Edo North APC leaders led by Rev. Peter Obadan, gave the commendation during a courtesy visit to Governor Godwin Obaseki at Government House in Benin City, the state capital.

Rev. Obadan commended Governor Obaseki for supporting the choice of the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Yekini Idiaye, who hails from Edo North Senatorial District, adding, “Can one ask for too much a thing? We are not asking for what we have received, and the position of the Deputy Speaker zoned to Edo North is welcome.”

“We want to thank His Excellency for being so supportive on that account. We are here to say thank you, Mr Governor,” he added.

He expressed appreciation to the governor for ensuring a good working relationship with his deputy, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, who also hails from Edo North, noting that the APC leaders in the senatorial district are strongly behind the deputy governor.

He noted that the leaders are already working on the nomination list for appointment into various vacancies in the state’s boards.

In his response, Governor Obaseki said most decisions taken by his administration were with the knowledge of the leadership of Edo State APC, adding that the state government is working closely with the party to ensure that the APC’s ideals are entrenched in the state.

“We are doing so much and it will be sad if those of you who helped us get into power are not benefiting the way you should. There are lots of economic and agricultural programmes we have embarked on. We want party members to key into them.”

According to him, “We are in government to serve all Edo people and not only our members, but because you put us in position, you should have the privilege to know what we are doing and take better advantage.”

Obaseki urged the leaders of the APC in the state to kick-start monthly ward and unit meetings where they would discuss opportunities and work as a team.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

POLITICS1 min ago

Edo North APC Leaders Visit Obaseki, Hail Emergence Of Okiye-Led State Assembly

…We’re in govt to serve All Edo people, gov assures Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo North...
NDLEA officials NDLEA officials
NEWS20 mins ago

NDLEA Decry Absence Of Rehabilitation Centre Despite Drug Abuse In Borno

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has decried the absence of rehabilitation Centre in Borno despite the alarming rate...
NEWS22 mins ago

NGO To Carry Out Agricultural Infrastructure Mapping Of Kebbi

Kebbi’s potential in food production especially rice production has attracted the attention of Farm and Infrastructure Foundation (FIF), an agricultural...
CRIME32 mins ago

Ogun Police Arrest Two ATM Robbers Around Banks In Ota

Men of the Ogun state police command have arrested two members of a robbery syndicate, who specialised in attacking bank...
NEWS36 mins ago

BENCCIMA Lauds Obaseki On Infrastructural Development, Ease Of Doing Business Reforms

The Benin Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (BENCCIMA) has commended Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on infrastructural...
NEWS40 mins ago

Leaders Must Be Focused, Determined –  Rev Ogundipe

The Pastor of the Gloryland Baptist Church, Federal Housing Authority (FHA) Estate Lugbe, Abuja, Rev. Dr. Niyi Sunday Ogundipe, has...
CRIME43 mins ago

Police Nab 14 Drug Peddlers Suspects In String Operations

The Nigeria Police Force said it has arrested 14 suspected drug paddlers/belonging to five syndicates in the Federal Capital Territory...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: