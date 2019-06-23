Connect with us
Advertise With Us

BUSINESS

Elumelu Proposes Curriculum Overhaul On Financial Studies

Published

1 min ago

on

BY DUSTAN AGHEDO, Lagos

Chairman, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Group and Founder, Tony Elumelu Foundation, Mr. Tony Elumelu has proposed an overhaul of school curriculum so as to accommodate finance and accounting graduates with modern financial software packages, including global accounting and financial reporting standards, while preparing them for the finance function of the future.

Speaking as a guest lecturer at the Lagos State University (LASU), Faculty of Management Sciences 2019 Annual Guest Lecture with the theme, “The Future of Finance – Technology at Play,” yesterday, Elumelu said that highly skilled people will be needed to successfully adapt to the finance function of the future.

He said such academia will play an important role in equipping the budding finance professionals and graduates and retooling their skills for the nation to remain relevant in tomorrow’s financial world.

Elumelu who was represented by the executive director, UBA Plc, Ayoku Liadi, said that if graduates are not being imbued with ready-to-market soft skills such as leadership, communication, commercial acumen, flexibility/openness to change and strategic vision then the need for overhauling the curriculum cannot be overemphasized.

He said, “Today’s finance function is a strategic, analytical, data-driven powerhouse that encompasses digitalisation and drives performance, thus adding value to business. A combination of an efficient finance model, technologies and highly skilled people is needed to successfully adapt to the finance function of the future.

“Financial reporting is increasingly being automated, just as data analytics is demystifying performance analysis. Tomorrow’s finance professionals must have capabilities for business intelligence and cognitive analysis. We must apprise ourselves of the most recent technology and continue to retool our skills to remain relevant today and in the future,” Elumelu said.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

NEWS12 mins ago

Osinbajo Leaves For US To Meet With Vice President Pence

BY JONATHAN NDA-ISAIAH, Abuja Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, will be visiting the US where he will be meeting with...
CRIME14 mins ago

Oil Firm Wants Lawmaker Prosecuted Over Land Dispute

BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja An oil firm, Angino Oil West Africa Ltd, has petitioned the office of the Inspector-General of...
NEWS17 mins ago

Water Hyacinth Invade 70 N/Delta Communities – IYC

BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA, Port Harcourt The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has declared that the over 70 communities in Niger Delta...
NEWS18 mins ago

Masari Wins Best Governor Prize In National Politics

BY ANDY ASEMOTA, Katsina Citizens Rights and Leadership Awareness Initiative (CRLAI) has conferred Best Governor of the Year and National...
EDUCATION19 mins ago

441,000 Girls Abandon Studies In Adamawa

BY HUSSAINI HAMMANGABDO, Yola A survey conducted in Maiha, Song and Numan local government areas (LGAs) on girl-child education enrollment,...
NEWS21 mins ago

Herdsmen Demand Establishment Of Animal Resources Ministry

BY HUSSAINI JIRGI, Damaturu The national president of the Kulen Allah Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria (KACRAN), Hon Khalil Mohammed...
NEWS22 mins ago

NYSC Urges Yobe To Construct Corps Members’ Lodges

BY HUSSAINI JIRGI, Damaturu The coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Yobe State, Mrs Grace J Adzer, has...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: