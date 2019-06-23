BUSINESS
Elumelu Proposes Curriculum Overhaul On Financial Studies
BY DUSTAN AGHEDO, Lagos
Chairman, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Group and Founder, Tony Elumelu Foundation, Mr. Tony Elumelu has proposed an overhaul of school curriculum so as to accommodate finance and accounting graduates with modern financial software packages, including global accounting and financial reporting standards, while preparing them for the finance function of the future.
Speaking as a guest lecturer at the Lagos State University (LASU), Faculty of Management Sciences 2019 Annual Guest Lecture with the theme, “The Future of Finance – Technology at Play,” yesterday, Elumelu said that highly skilled people will be needed to successfully adapt to the finance function of the future.
He said such academia will play an important role in equipping the budding finance professionals and graduates and retooling their skills for the nation to remain relevant in tomorrow’s financial world.
Elumelu who was represented by the executive director, UBA Plc, Ayoku Liadi, said that if graduates are not being imbued with ready-to-market soft skills such as leadership, communication, commercial acumen, flexibility/openness to change and strategic vision then the need for overhauling the curriculum cannot be overemphasized.
He said, “Today’s finance function is a strategic, analytical, data-driven powerhouse that encompasses digitalisation and drives performance, thus adding value to business. A combination of an efficient finance model, technologies and highly skilled people is needed to successfully adapt to the finance function of the future.
“Financial reporting is increasingly being automated, just as data analytics is demystifying performance analysis. Tomorrow’s finance professionals must have capabilities for business intelligence and cognitive analysis. We must apprise ourselves of the most recent technology and continue to retool our skills to remain relevant today and in the future,” Elumelu said.
