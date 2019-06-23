EU Post-election Assessment And Matters Arising

The recent report by the European Union Election Observation Mission on the 2019 general election which is generating lots of talking points, GABRIEL ATUMEYI writes

The 2019 general election has come and gone, and new governments have been inaugurated. But all is still not calm on the political front with litigations and counter claims revolving around the credibility of the process.

The most recent bomb shell is the final report of the EU election observation mission which failed to give the process an excellent grade, contending that it did not live up to expected standards and calling for reforms.

The report which was presented by the EU Chief Observer, Maria Arena, and her deputy, Hannah Roberts, at a press conference in Abuja penultimate Saturday, stated that a lack of transparency and inconsistent numbers during the collation of results by the Independent National Electoral Commission cast a long shadow over the integrity of the polls and went on to present 30 recommendations on electoral reform to improve future elections in the country.

The report read in part, “The EU observed 94 collation centres. In almost all, the results forms and smart card readers were not packed in tamper-evident envelopes as required.

“Numerical discrepancies and anomalies on polling unit results forms were identified and were mostly corrected by collation officers on the spot, but without a clear system of record-keeping.

“Leading parties were at fault in not reining in acts of violence and intimidation by their supporters, and abuse of incumbency at federal and state levels.

“The role of the security agencies became more contentious as the process progressed. During the collation of the federal results, EU EOM directly witnessed or received reports of intimidation of INEC officials in 20 states. This damaged the integrity of the electoral process and may deter future participation.

“Inconsistent numbers during collation, “lack of clear checks and explanations, and insufficient public information undermined the integrity of the elections.

“Citizens did not have sufficient means to scrutinise results. INEC did not provide centralised information on the declared results for the different locations and has not posted complete results data on its website.

“Similarly, there is a lack of disaggregated results by local government, ward or polling unit, which would allow for thorough checking of results.”

The mission observed further that the discrepancies and the insufficient public information were not in line with international standards for access to information and public accountability. That the citizens did not have sufficient means to scrutinise results, stressing that INEC did not provide centralised information on the declared results for the different elections.

It added that while the legal framework broadly provides for democratic elections and some improvements were made to the constitution, various legal shortcomings remained, including in relation to the use of smart card reader. It also noted the suspension of the chief justice by the President a few weeks before the elections, which it said was seen to lack due process and reportedly undermine due process.

The report also added that “Positively, however, the elections were competitive, parties were able to campaign and civil society enhanced accountability. That INEC worked in a difficult environment and made some improvements such as simplifying voting procedures.

Arena said, “Such reform needs political leadership that is dedicated to the rights of Nigerian citizens, and an inclusive process of national dialogue involving state institutions, parties, civil society and the media. This needs to be urgently undertaken to allow time for debate, legislative changes and implementation well in advance of the next elections.”

From the above, what is clear is that the EU Observer mission are acknowledging that certain aspects of the electoral process were deplorable while others were commendable.

However, main opposition, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) which has been impugning the neutrality of INEC and the credibility of the exercise with their server claim have jumped on the EU EOM report as a testament to their initial position.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said with the EU report, it was obvious that it has not been crying wolf about the alleged manipulation of the polls.

He said: “The world can now see that the PDP has not been crying wolf in insisting that the election was outrightly rigged with the cancellation of millions of PDP votes, alteration of results and allocation of fictitious votes to the APC.

“Nigerians are still in shock over the revelations by EU of how about 2.8 million votes were deliberately cancelled without sufficient accountability and how several returning officers gave no reason for the cancellations.”

He added, “more shocking is the iniquity committed at the national collation centre, headed by the INEC Chairman, where the EU report exposed inconsistent numbers, distortions and ‘a large discrepancy of’ 1.66 million more registered voters, as announced by INEC on January 14, compared to those announced by state returning officers during the collation of presidential results.

“Nigerians witnessed, on national TV, how professors and returning officers were unable to reconcile result figures due to heavy manipulations upon which INEC declared the APC winner.

“The EU report has further exposed the iniquity committed by the Prof. Mahmood Yakubu-led INEC by listing how ballot boxes were compromised, how essential materials were missing, how “voter register was not always ticked as required” and how “manual authentication procedures were not correctly followed.

“The report also bared how figures on result forms did not reconcile, how result forms were not publicly posted, how ‘result forms and smart card readers were not packed in tamper-evident envelops as required,’ in addition to how the APC administration used security forces to intimidate voters, aid violence against our members and muzzled votes for the APC.”

Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra state and the Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP at the polls also commended the European Union Election Observer Mission over its report, saying that it captured the concerns of some Nigerians on the 2019 general elections.

“I have always maintained that the process through which a person gets into an office is far more fundamental than what the person does thereafter in that office, because of the integrity of the office being occupied.

Reacting to the EU EOM report, a civil society organisation, Concerned Nigerians Group,even went further to call for the resignation of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commissions ( INEC), Mahmoud Yakubu .

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Monday on behalf of the group, Mr.Dare Ariyo, said the Chairman of the electoral umpire has no moral right to remain in the office having been indicted by the report.

Ariyo said: “Since INEC has denied that they have no server in the court and lied on oath and we must know. That is why I also support the fact that the INEC Chairman should step aside to allow thorough investigation and we believe if the executive is not willing to do that we are calling on national assembly who approved the budget to demand the INEC chairman to step down.”

But the ruling party has come to the defense of INEC and its chairman, contradicting the opposition, that given the difficult environment under which elections are held, there are bound to be such shortcomings but that our elections follow a trajectory of continuous improvement.

Garba Shehu, the senior special assistant to the President on Media and Publicity in his reaction to the report, said EU noted that there were marked improvements from previous elections, although stating that more work needed to be done.

”The administration of President Buhari will work with all Nigerian citizens, state institutions, parties, civil society, the media and other experts to make sure that the improvements recommended by the EU are implemented, and that these areas of concern are addressed.

”It is noteworthy that INEC is in receipt of a number of recommendations that form a part of the EU report.

”The Presidency assures that the Commission is in safe hands and happy that they are currently engaged in root and branch reviews of the 2019 general elections and will input lessons learned into its recommendations for electoral and constitutional reforms.

”We believe that the commission conducted a good election and will continue to improve on its processes and procedures,” he said.

Mr Shehu added that while it is regrettable that the elections in a few parts of the country witnessed some violence, among other shortcomings highlighted by the EU, none of these hitches affected the overall outcome of the elections.

Also reacting to the report, Festus Keyamo, the spokeperson of President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation for the 2019 elections, dismissed claims by the PDP, saying the opposition party’s claim was myopic.

He said PDP’s claim showed it does not have a good research team and as such could not study the report before commenting.

He explained that the EU EOM report neither indicted President Buhari nor the APC for any irregularities in the presidential poll.

He said the report rather indicted the two major political parties for failing to rein in their restive supporters before and during the polls, thereby leading to violence in some areas.

Keyamo added that if the PDP was alleging that there were irregularities in the 2019 polls, it was invariably saying that it manipulated the polls in states hitherto controlled by the APC, which its candidates won.

According to him, “if the PDP says there was irregular about the election, it means there were irregularities in Imo, Bauchi, Benue and Adamawa, These are known strongholds of the APC before the election, which they won.”

But the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan while addressing the EUEOM team which came to submit a copy of the mission’s findings and recommendations to him in Abuja acknowledged that our elections were not perfect and urged the EU to continue to support the country as it strives to perfect its electoral system.

“EU has had Observation Missions here in every general election since 1999. We do not pretend that electoral processes are perfect around the world, there’s a lot that can be done. That is the spirit with which we are engaging today,” he said.

He added, “We will look at the lessons that we need to learn from the past elections because we are not able to address some of the issues particularly the wrong timing we had when the electoral amendment was sought.

“I’m sure that this time around, we’ll try to start considering those issues that require urgent intervention ahead of future elections. Some lawmakers are first timers and our committees are technical and will require some specialised competencies. I believe that there will be a need for the EU to look into how it can support the committees.

“Give us a little bit more so that we can give the kind of support that is required. The National Assembly has always supported INEC and will continue to do so. Just like you’ve been supporting INEC, we’ll also ask for more, INEC is going through a transformation,” he said.

He assured that the ninth Senate under his leadership, will listen and work together to make future elections credible.

“We are prepared to listen and work together to ensure that your concerns are addressed. This is going to be a long process. Europe or America got to where they are today through ups and downs.

“Our democracy has been interrupted several times and thank God today, we have over 20 years of uninterrupted democracy.

It is a long and distant journey that you will have to be patient with us. I want to assure you that we will do everything possible to make sure that our elections are credible,” he said.

But speaking to LEADERSHIP Sunday, Dr Tom Ohikere, the national co-ordinator of the APC Broom Platform, disclosed that what the EU observer mission did was to point out the difficult and strenuous circumstances under which the elections were held but that the war disposition of the PDP escalated the situation.

He said, “We are a democracy, we know there are rules to the game. The PDP and Atiku did not conduct themselves in a civilised way even after the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC to a free and fair election. It was this realisation that made the president to order the security agencies to deal brutally with ballot box snatchers.

“The disposition of the opposition had created a sense of apprehension among many voters especially in the southeast and south south. But the low voters’ turnout cannot be limited to these areas.

“If you look at the trend, Kano, which is PMB and APC’s stronghold, also recorded a fall in average turnout from its 2015 number. The voter turnout in Kano State, which in 2015 was about 2.2 million, in the last election was just about 1.9 million.

Also speaking to Leadership Sunday, Jide Ojo, a public affairs commentator said the EU EOM report indicts all stakeholders in the electoral process and that it is not easy to make a clear cut comparison between this election and the last as both of them have their peculiar challenges as well as successes.

He said “The EU report is a true reflection of how the election went, a dispassionate opinion of the election and if you read some of the national NGOs who had earlier published their report, majority of them actually toed the lines of the European Union, it is just that there is this tendency for us to believe anything foreign is superior.

“Even I talking to you have written over ten opinion articles in my column in the punch ahead of the elections, dissecting different aspects and warning that if certain things are not done we face the challenge of having bad elections. Now the matter is in the details. I believe that the APC and the PDP that are bickering over the EU report is a case of a pot calling a kettle black. In my own estimation, the PDP do not have the moral right to even speak against the APC because they are copying from the same text book.

Reacting to the general foreign observers report recently in Abuja, the director of Voters Education and Publicity in INEC, Oluwole Osaze- Uzzi reiterated that the commission was committed and worked in partnership with other support agencies and CSOs but that the agency will take the reports seriously.

He said “What we have to do is to undertake studies on why people did not come out to vote. It is important to do that, only then can we know if it is the issue of voters education or the issue of security or trust in the system or what exactly it is.

“When they say only 35 percent of the population turned out vis a vis the total number of people who collected their PVC. Only those who collected their PVCs came out with the intention to vote. No doubt voters turn out impacted the credibility of the elections. The 35 percent reflects the presidential election, I don’t think it reflects the other elections. You know they were two sets of elections.

“Part strategies we adopted were varied, the use of the electronic media, door to door, face to face discussions. We partnered with the MDAs especially NOWA to undertake market outreach, outreaches in the rural area. We translated voter education materials into brails, we translated it into various languages across the country.

“We made massive use of the traditional and social media and the use of INEC contact center. So all the known means of communication to mass audience were deployed but definitely resources limited the extent to which we could go. We would study to see what went wrong and the various factors that accounted for low voters turn out for the elections.

“Those who are calling for the resignation of the chairman have their reasons for doing that. But it boils down to the assumption that one man should make all the difference. We would look wholistically at all the factors that led to the failings,” he said.