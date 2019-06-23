NEWS
FG Takes Verification, Payment Of Ex-Nigeria Airways Limited Workers In Diaspora To London
The Federal Government has disclosed taking the verification and payment of ex-workers of the defunct Nigeria Airways Limited (NAL) in Diaspora to London, United Kingdom (UK).
The two weeks exercise which will be conducted by an Inter-Ministerial Team begins on Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Nigerian High Commission Complex in London, UK.
The Inter-Ministerial Team will be coordinated by the Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit (PICA) under the Federal Ministry of Finance, will comprise the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Auditor General Office, Accountant General Office, Federal Ministry of Finance, and others.
This was disclosed in a statement by the Acting Director of PICA, Mr John Waitono, who will be leading the team and representing the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, Federal Ministry of Finance, Dr Mohammad Kyari Dikwa during the exercise.
Federal Government approved the conduct of the exercise for those in Diaspora in London, England due to the role the city of London played as the European Operational Office of the defunct NAL.
The essence of the exercise is to alleviate the hardship of being experienced for more than a decade while waiting for the benefits and to save them from the stress and financial burden of traveling to the country for the exercise including other logistics to come for their Nigeria for their entitlements.
It would be recalled that similar exercise had taken place in Kano, Lagos and Enugu centres to attend to the over 6, 000 ex-workers of NAL, following the approval of N22.6 billion by President Muhammadu Buhari, to pay their entitlements.
The Federal Government had paid the first 50 per cent of the entitlements to the ex-workers who had completed their verification exercise in October 2018.
President Muhammadu Buhari, who had apologised for the over a decade neglect by previous administrations, gave the directive that the verification and payment exercise for the ex-staff in Diaspora be done in London to save them the cost and stress of traveling down to Nigeria.
