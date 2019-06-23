Gbajabiamila: A Leading Figure To Nigerian Politicians

By Roland Igbaduneh

Members of the ninth House of Representatives elected Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as their new Speaker to lead Nigeria into the next level.

He secured 281 votes to defeat his only challenger, Umar Bago who garnered a paltry 76 votes, his winning is an example of leading figure to Nigeria politician.

Gbajabiamila is a perfect gentleman per excellent and clean-cut family man who is as at ease with almost all members of the House as he is glad-handing on the front porches of the Nigerian heartland.

The Surulere representative and former Leader of the House said in his speech “It is my honour and pleasure to address you today as the duly elected Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives. No greater honour can be done on a man than to be elected by his peers as their leader and standard bearer. He thank the President, his party, APC, members of the house and Nigerians for their support.

Hon Femi Gbajabiamila who started his journey in politics when he joined the defunct Alliance for Democracy (AD) and won his first term election in the House of Representatives in 2003. He was re-elected in 2007 and elected as Action Congress (AC) leader and Minority Whip of the House.

He initiated and supported several bills and motions in the House, few to mention are the Employee Rights Bill, Local content in Construction Industry Bill, Vocational Schools Bill, The Economic Stimulus Bill, Interest-Free Students Loan and Establishment of Nigeria Education Bank Bill.

I can still recall vividly my first encounter with the newly elected Speaker in his home in Ikoyi Lagos with my friend Hon Desmond Elliott. We spoke extensively and I immediately keyed into his vision. Hon Gbajabiamila is not just a firm rooted politician but the best among Nigeria youths of today.

He is educationally grounded, politically connected, very patient and calculative with clear direction of what he wants. His words to me greatly change my thoughts on politics and lifestyle generally. Then again, I bumped into him in London, like the gentleman that he is, we chatted about how to make our Nation work and engage the youths to be bold and take up leadership challenges. His words changed me personally.

When I took the challenge to run for Edo State House of Assembly, the few words that kept me focused were those from Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, I became so inspired and motivated by his encouragement and support. With this background I am proud to say the “Not too young to run bill” has found a star, a leading figure and an astute politician that can lead the nation and the people in the nearest future.

Hon Gbajabiamila presents himself as a fiscal conservative, and he championed efforts to cut government spending by building institutions to protect government interest and the Nigerian people in his previous role as Leader of the House. Indeed the newly elected Speaker is a Star, a Political icon and a shinning light for the youths to follow.

– Igbaduneh wrote in from Abuja