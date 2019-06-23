NEWS
Herdsmen Demand Establishment Of Animal Resources Ministry
BY HUSSAINI JIRGI, Damaturu
The national president of the Kulen Allah Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria (KACRAN), Hon Khalil Mohammed Bello, has urged the federal government to establish ministry of Animal resources for sustainability of the nation’s livestock industry.
The president of the association, who made the call while addressing journalists in Damaturu, Yobe State, said that they have been concerned about the numerous problems confronting pastoral production.
He also said, “government needs to create a ministry to focus mainly on policy formulation and program implementation peculiar to pastoral production.”
He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to kindly appoint somebody who has vast knowledge and experience on livestock production as minister, someone who would cooperate with his staff to achieve the ministry’s desired objectives, or alternatively give the directorate of animal husbandry services, equal budgetary allocation as that of arable farming.
Hon Bello advised the federal and northern states government who own the livestock resources in the country, to consider the plight of pastoral communities in view of its contributory roles in the national social-economic framework.
He added, “the rampant injustice meted out to pastoralists in pursuit of their legitimate vocation across the country is pathetic and deplorable. A legal insurance scheme with a mass of attorneys to tackle the issue must be put in place immediately.”
He urged states and local governments to earmark not less than 20 per cent of available land to be devoted specifically to pastoral production preparatory to the anticipated inevitable sedentarisation of pastoral communities.
The ministry under discussion, should be given the mandate to identify foreign nations, which possess livestock production skills, in order to establish bilateral relation on how the two sides would partner to develop livestock industry in Nigeria.
