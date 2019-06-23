Insecurity: PMB Needs To Rejig His Service Chiefs, Says Cleric

Pastor Adewale Giwa, a Cleric with the Awaiting the Second Coming of Jesus Christ Gospel Church has asked President Muhammudu Buhari to yield the call for the rejigging of all the service Chiefs.

Giwa said that the delay in rejigging the service Chiefs has was the main reason the issue of insecurity in the country has continue to increase.

He spoke in Akure, the Ondo State capital, at the launching of his book titled “Who is the Truth teller” where he lamented the worrisome rates of kidnapping and banditry in Nigeria.

According to him, the service chiefs have failed to fight insecurity in the county despite huge fund allocated for external defence of the nation.

“It is sad that the President has failed to listen to Nigerians who are calling for the sack of the service Chiefs. They have failed and should be sacked without further delay.

“Under their watch, kidnapping is on the rise, armed banditry is growing and senseless killing is the order of the day. So, I wonder why the president is still keeping them”.

He also tasked President Buhari to quickly appoint the members of his cabinet who would work for him for the next four years.

Pastor Giwa, who said the country needs credible and knowledgeable people in the cabinet, noted that the President needs the people who are willing to serve their fatherland with humility.

The cleric further explained that any attempt for the President to politicise his appointment would rubbish his government, urging him to shun nepotism and favoritism.

His words: “The President should not waste time in constituting his cabinet like he did in his first time.

“He should shun party patronage and give us technocrats, people with vast experience in administration and governance.

“I am not saying he should not patronise his party members who are loyal to him but this should not be at the detriment of the country”.

Speaking on the title of the book, who is the truth teller, Giwa said Nigeria can only grow if truthful leaders are elected in positions of authority.

“We need leaders who are truthful and sincere. We need leaders who will be accountable to the people, we need leaders with vision to take us to enviable height” he added.

Speaking at the event, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu commended the author for writing a book that will reshape the mindsets of the people to be truthful always.

He described him as a committed Nigerian who is passionate about the development of his country and the society at large

The Governor who was represented by one of aides, Mr. Oluwaseun Ojo also charged the author to always contribute his quota to the development of the country.