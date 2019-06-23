Intrigues As Akeredolu Reshuffles Cabinet

TOPE FAYEHUN examines the politics behind the recent cabinet shake-up by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu ahead of the 2020 governorship election in Ondo State

In what analysts described as high wired politicking ahead of the 2020 governorship election in Ondo State, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, recently relieved three out of 18 commissioners in his cabinet of their duties.

The affected cabinet members include the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Hon. Solagbade Amodeni, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructures, Rt.Hon. Taofiq Abdusalam and the Commissioner for Culture, Alhaji Ismaila Olurimisi.

Akeredolu disclosed the shocking yet expected news to the affected commissioners at the end of the state Executive Council meeting, held on Monday evening inside the Exco Chamber of the governor’s office.

A statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Segun Ajiboye on Monday evening noted that , ” As part of the efforts being made to reposition his cabinet for optimum performance, aimed at ensuring that the administration delivers on its mandate to the people, the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has rejigged his cabinet.”

According to the statement,” Three commissioners were relieved of their duties. They are Solagbade Amodeni of the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Taofiq Abdusalam of the Ministry of Works and Infrastructures and Alhaji Ismaila Olurimisi of the Ministry of Culture.”

The governor, in the statement, thanked the three of them for service to the people of the state and wished them well in their future endeavors.

Akeredolu equally, directed them to hand over all government’s property in their possession to the permanent secretaries of their respective ministries.

The statement added that the governor had immediately nominated five persons to serve as commissioners, they are Mrs. Yetunde Adeyanju, Mrs. Titilayo Adeyemi, Hon. Temitayo Oluwatuyi, Hon. Fatai Olotu and Akindotun Olubunmi Owanikin.

However, the recent step taken by the governor was described by some analysts as a masterstroke aimed at paving way for some aggrieved members of the party who had been marginalised and relegated to the background since the governor assumed office in the state.

Again, the affected ones, according to a source, were said to be those who refused to dance to the tune of the governor when he ordered them in the last election to work for his preferred candidates who defected from APC to the Action Alliance (AA).

Prior to the latest development, there have been unending hullabaloo rocking the APC, resulting in different factions which started immediately after the emergence of Gov­er­nor Akeredolu as the candidate of the party in September 3rd, 2016 primaries.

Since then, things had continued deteriorating within the party, making it difficult for the leadership of the party to find common ground on all issues even before the last general elections.

To further worsen the tensed situation, the party lost the last Presidential election in the state and some National Assembly seats to the opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The development, to some pundits, was due to the governor’s alleged anti-party activities for which he had been queried by the national leadership of the party.

Furiously, some leaders of the party in the state alleged that the governor showed little enthusiasm during the Presidential election but went all out to mobilise and ensure that the APC had the majority of seats in the state Assembly election.

Equally, his refusal to abide by the decision of the NWC of the party during the last election over automatic tickets to National Assembly members and his alleged support for the candidates of the Action Alliance (AA) drew the wrath of some party leaders in the state.

LEADERSHIP Sunday investigation revealed that the aggrieved leaders and some serving commissioners apart form the three axed, are allegedly working for the replacement of the governor ahead of next year’s APC governorship primary election which may make securing a second-term ticket of the party by Akeredolu difficult.

It was gathered that about 13 of Akeredolu’s cabinet members recently met with the immediate past Governor of Osun State, Mr Rauf Aregbesola; a South-west leader of the APC, Dr. Pius Akintelure, and some leaders of the party to discuss who to support for the governorship election, apart from Akeredolu.

At the said meeting, Aregbesola and Akintelure were said to have represented the national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. They further stated that 13 cabinet members at the meeting included some of Akeredolu’s commissioners and advisers.

He stated, “The top agenda of the meeting was how the ticket of the APC would not be given to the governor. The national leaders just want Akeredolu out of that office. They believe he cannot win the election for us next year and we don’t want to lose Ondo in the governorship election.

“The 13 members of his cabinet came to Lagos to meet Asiwaju and some other leaders. They said they did not want Akeredolu again. They said aside from their monthly salaries, nothing is for them. They cannot sign contracts of N10,000 in their respective ministries. They said he spent the state money with his wife and cronies.

“They said the money coming from OSOPADEC monthly is being used to finance the office of his wife at the expense of the development of the riverside areas. People in the riverside areas are not happy with his government. We cannot win there.”

The source said the cabinet members had vowed to ensure that Akeredolu lost the party ticket, stating that the governor’s aides threatened to work against his re-election without leaving the party.

Reacting to his sudden removal, commissioner for Works and Infrastructures, Rt. Hon. Taofiq Abdusalam said he was not surprised by the governor’s decision to sack him.

While saying he remains a loyal party member of the APC despite his sudden removal from the state executive council, Abdusalam said, “I know from the day I was appointed that I will leave one day. Mr Governor holds the power to appoint and remove.”

Asked if he was informed before his removal as a commissioner, Abdulsalam said “Governor needs not.”

The former commissioner who claimed he was yet to know the reason Akeredolu removed him, denied rumors that it was because of his romance with an aspirant in the last governorship primary of APC and kinsman, Olusegun Abraham.

Abdulsalam said “ Nope. I am not close to him (Segun Abraham) but we are from the same place. Same quarters in care–Akoko.”

However, sensing that the national leadership of the party may hammer Akeredolu for alleged anti-party activities levied against him, some of his aides hurriedly went into social media to attack the leadership of the party, accusing the national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and the national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of being behind the travails of the governor in the party.

Senior special assistant to Akeredolu on Political Affairs, Hon. Otito Atikase, noted that some forces are bent on working against Akeredolu at all cost.

Atikase said, “Akeredolu is a principled man who does not play politics with anything goes. He will not allow anything that is not right to be done.

“Tinubu and Oshiomhole should not rule the party for their expansionist and narrow agenda. All I can see is the aftermath of the defeat Tinubu suffered when he sponsored Alliance for Democracy (AD) against Akeredolu in 2016. What disciplinary action did the party put in place?

“Oshiomhole, on the other hand, wanted his candidate to be picked after him in Edo but Akeredolu supported the man on the seat-Obaseki. Adams was very angry, so he became chairman of the party to witch-hunt our governor. All I know is that Ondo people will determine who governs them. The God who brought Akeredolu to governance is not dead but reigns supreme over them,” he said.

Also, over 300 concerned leaders of the party under the aegis of Unity Forum of APC, petitioned the national leadership of the ruling party over what it described as the anti-party activities of the governor.

The group in a petition signed by the former Deputy Governor, Alhaji Ali Olanusi, urged the panel trying Akeredolu for anti-party activities to sanction the governor strictly in accordance with constitution of the party over his unbecoming roles that eventually led to the defeat of President Buhari and other candidates of APC in Ondo State during the 2019 general elections.

The APC leaders also called on the national vice – Chairman (South) of the party, Otunba Niyi Adebayo to excuse himself from the Anti-Party Activities Panel on account of his close relationship with both Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his deputy, Agboola Ajayi.

They insisted that membership of Adebayo in the panel portends a likelihood of compromise in investigations and recommendations of the panel.

Some of the notable APC leaders aside Alhaji Ali Olanusi include Pa Erastus Akeju, Sen. Yele Omogunwa, Elder Mike Adeyeye, Chief Olusola Oke, Adewale Omojuwa, Barr. Olanrewaju Kazeem, Hon. Afe Olowookere, Hon. Bola Ilori, Hon. Janet Adeyemi, Hon Abiodun Adesida amongst others.

The leaders also accused Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi and Ondo State APC Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin of working in cahoots with Akeredolu to ensure the defeat of President Buhari and other National Assembly candidates of the party during the 2019 general elections.

The group, in the petition, prayed the Anti-Party Panel to investigate Governor Akeredolu and his deputy on their resolve to kill the party that gave them the platform to come to power and limelight.

They also posited that Ondo State APC Chairman and his Executive members had brought APC into disrepute in the state and had outlived their usefulness. The group, therefore, prayed the panel to dissolve Ondo State Executive of the party just like it did in Imo and the Ogun States.

The petition reads in part, “ The Governor started calling meetings and he vowed never to work for any of our party’s candidates especially Senator Roberts Ajayi Boroffice and Senator Yele Omogunwa. The Governor vowed he would ensure that they do not return to the Senate.

“ The Governor also instructed his deputy and the state party Chairman to go and work for Dr. Tunji Abayomi for whom he secured Action Alliance (AA) ticket as Senatorial candidate in Ondo North to slug it out with Senator Boroffice, the APC candidate for that election.

“The Governor also secured AA ticket for one Dr. Adetunji Felder in Ondo South to slug it out with our party candidate, Senator Yele Omogunwa. The Governor decided to leave the Central for Senator Tayo Alasoadura whom he claimed to be supporting”.

The petition further reads, “ The Governor, the Deputy Governor and the state party Chairman worked together in cahoots and fielded candidates for House of Representatives in AA against our party candidates. In Akoko South West/South East the Governor and his cohorts picked one Dr. Ategbole as his candidate in AA against Mr. Ade Adeogun who is the candidate of APC.

“In Akoko North East/West, the Governor and his collaborators picked Hon. Stephen Friday Olemija as their House of Reps candidate in AA against our party candidate, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji Ojo. In Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency, the Governor through the APC state Chairman picked Sunday Akinwalere in AA to challenge our candidate in APC, Hon. Baderinwa White.

“That state Chairman, Mr. Ade Adetimehin openly campaigned for his AA candidate without being afraid of failure of our party. In Akure North/South Federal Constituency, the Governor used his Secretary to the State Government Hon. Sunday Abegunde Abena and Aketi Group to work in support of PDP candidates on the day of election”.

However, Alhaji Olanusi stated in the petition that it was most regrettable that Akeredolu and his anti-party team did not organize any rally for the party in Ondo State, but chose to only organize for Action Alliance in a further demonstration of his anti-party activities. It was also stated in the petition that billboards were mounted across Ondo State to promote AA at the detriment of APC.

It was also written in the petition that Akeredolu won his unit, ward and local government for AA in the senatorial election in Ondo North, ditto the Deputy Governor and the state party Chairman. The petition also underscored the fact that the money sent to Ondo State for mobilization of APC candidates and members were diverted for the use of AA candidates by Akeredolu.

“We understand that monies were sent to Ondo State APC twice for the purpose of mobilization for the election. It is also on record that monies were sent to APC candidates to assist in the election. We wish to let this body know that our Governor cornered all the monies and gave same to AA and reserved the rest for the House of Assembly election. The Governor claimed the Assembly election is the only one that can affect his fortune”, the petition reads

Taking its internal conflict to a new height, the party, in its reply to the petition, attacked Ali Olanusi, who is a member of the APC Board of Trustees.

The party, in a statement by the director of publicity, Steve Otaloro, said Olanusi had never been on the same page with the party leadership in the state and the governor, and so could not be a credible commentator on anything done by the party in the state or the governor.

Otaloro further described the petition as trumped up stories and a product of the figment of his imagination.

According to him, “With these statements, they have brought to fore their secret agitation against governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu who has refused to do their biddings”.

Otaloro said, “We should be reminded that Alhaji Ali Olanusi received several millions of naira from the present APC-led government in Ondo State to offset his accumulated salary arrears over his removal from office by the previous administration.

“Alhaji Ali Olanusi would refuse to acknowledge the governor’s quick response to his plight, rather, he countered with contempt. He demanded more money. When he was denied, though, knowing full well the government has paid in excess of the amount due him in emolument and other benefits as directed by the court, he became dissatisfied and turned himself into a critic of the government and an enemy of our party.