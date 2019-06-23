Masari Wins Best Governor Prize In National Politics

BY ANDY ASEMOTA, Katsina

Citizens Rights and Leadership Awareness Initiative (CRLAI) has conferred Best Governor of the Year and National Living Hero in Politics on Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State.

Conferment of the awards by the group, in conjunction with Oduduwa Watch Online, the chairman of the CRLAI, Mr Peter Nwokolo, represented by Ambassador Oladipo Musibau, Country Coordinator of the civil society organisation said, it is based on the outstanding impact of Masari during his speakership of the House of Representatives (2003 – 2007) and in the past four years as Katsina State governor.

Presenting the awards to Masari in Katsina, on Friday, Nwokolo said the organisers of the Living Heroes Awards are, “proud of this active, intelligent, reliable leader and amiable governor, who has done greatly well to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of Ktsina State.”

The Citizens Rights boss, who explained that, “Masari has not only succeeded as a leader and executive governor but had also done so in a manner that inspires others,” urged him to keep the tempo glowing and do more for the betterment of the state and the nation to justify the confidence reposed in him.

“The Living Heroes Awards, aims to restore dignity of labour, integrity and motivate Nigerian icons, who should be identified and celebrated while alive instead of placing beautiful epitaphs on their tombs in death at a time they would not personally appreciate the value attracted to their years of kindness and philantrophy.”

Receiving the awards, Governor Masari harped on nation building, saying the current myriad of challenges in the country is part of the building process every successful nation has faced.

“They have gone through similar or worse situation and they came out of it. We believe that as Nigerians, we will work together and surmount any difficulty we may come across in the course of nation building,” said Masari.

On the honour bestowed on him, the governor thanked the organisers for the recognition and assured that it would spur him to do more as the nation moves from 2019 to 2023 and beyond because nation building is not a four to eight year tenure, but an endless journey.

“We hope that within the period (of the current administration) and the time giving to us by God, we will do the best we can do to improve the quality of life of our people,” he promised.