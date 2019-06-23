NEWS
NDLEA Decry Absence Of Rehabilitation Centre Despite Drug Abuse In Borno
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has decried the absence of rehabilitation Centre in Borno despite the alarming rate of drug abuse especially among the internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state.
NDLEA also sought partnership with the non-governmental organisations (NGOs) operating in the state towards curbing the menace of drug abuse among in the IDPs camps.
Mr Kennedy Idoko , the Staff Officer Administration and Logistics NDLEA Borno state Command, said this yesterday at a Humanitarian Stakeholders Forum organised by the National Emergency Management Agency ( NEMA) , in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.
Idoko appealed to the Northeast Development Commission (NEDC) to come to the aid of NDLEA and construct rehabilitation Centre in Borno noting that the only rehabilitation Centre in the entire northeast region is the only one mini centre in Bauchi which cannot accommodate much people.
He said:” The issue of alarming rate of drug abuse in the camps may be as a result of trauma the IDPs went through. May be because of their experience, they tend to abuse drug. A lot of them run to that , may be they feel that is what will solve their problem.
” The only rehabilitation Centre we have in the northeast is the mini one in Bauchi and it can’t take much number of people, so we appeal to the NEDC to come to our aid to construct rehabilitation centre in Borno state.
“We are also seeking collaboration with the various NGOs operating in the state for a thorough fight against drug abuse amongst IDPs in the camps. Some NGOs had been collaborating, but we still want more,” Mr Idoko added.
He noted that the drug war is a war that is supposed to be fought by everyone, hence he appealed that all hands must be on deck to eradicate the ugly trend.
MOST READ
NDLEA Decry Absence Of Rehabilitation Centre Despite Drug Abuse In Borno
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has decried the absence of rehabilitation Centre in Borno despite the alarming rate...
NGO To Carry Out Agricultural Infrastructure Mapping Of Kebbi
Kebbi’s potential in food production especially rice production has attracted the attention of Farm and Infrastructure Foundation (FIF), an agricultural...
Ogun Police Arrest Two ATM Robbers Around Banks In Ota
Men of the Ogun state police command have arrested two members of a robbery syndicate, who specialised in attacking bank...
BENCCIMA Lauds Obaseki On Infrastructural Development, Ease Of Doing Business Reforms
The Benin Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (BENCCIMA) has commended Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on infrastructural...
Leaders Must Be Focused, Determined – Rev Ogundipe
The Pastor of the Gloryland Baptist Church, Federal Housing Authority (FHA) Estate Lugbe, Abuja, Rev. Dr. Niyi Sunday Ogundipe, has...
Police Nab 14 Drug Peddlers Suspects In String Operations
The Nigeria Police Force said it has arrested 14 suspected drug paddlers/belonging to five syndicates in the Federal Capital Territory...
Bring Boroffice, Oke, Others To End Division In APC, Kekemeke Tells Akeredolu
…Says Ondo APC Is Still Embroiled In Division Isaacs Kekemeke, a former Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo...
MOST POPULAR
-
POLITICS16 hours ago
Jibrin’s Wand In The Emergence Of Dogara, Gbajabiamila
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Oshiomhole Must Respect Party Decision – Obaseki
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Pipeline Explosion Kills Scores In Rivers
-
POLITICS16 hours ago
Tambuwal: Consolidating On Sokoto State Assembly
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Gov Bello Condoles, Assures Family Of Late Ibrahim Linco Of Govt Support
-
ISSUES16 hours ago
Healthy Ways To Express Anger
-
EDITORIAL18 hours ago
INEC Moves To Deregister Political Parties
-
POLITICS16 hours ago
Issues As Governors Sack LG Chairmen