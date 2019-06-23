Connect with us
NGO To Carry Out Agricultural Infrastructure Mapping Of Kebbi

Published

1 min ago

on

Kebbi’s potential in food production especially rice production has attracted the attention of Farm and Infrastructure Foundation (FIF), an agricultural NGO to carry out agricultural infrastructure mapping in the state.

The founder and president of Farm and Infrastructure Foundation, Professor Gbolade Ayoola stated this while fielding questions from newsmen in Birnin Kebbi at a 3 day training workshop organized for stakeholders in the agricultural sector in the state.

He said the project was in collaboration with Voices for Food Security and PROACT Project to pursue issues on food security in different dimension for enhanced food production.

He explained that the project would put heads together with all the stakeholders to resuscitate infrastructural development with special interest in rural infrastructure and agricultural infrastructure without which production cannot take place.

“Infrastructure is key to agriculture generally and food production specifically. There are various types of infrastructure to deal with.

” We have the physical infrastructure, social infrastructure, institutional infrastructure, processing infrastructure, market infrastructure, information infrastructure “”, he opined.

He further explained that the project would be looking at the infrastructural aspects of Kebbi State because of the potential it has in agriculture which would benefit the farmers.

“Our goal is to determine the status of Infrastructure kinds in terms of quantity, quality and functionality ”, he said.

Mr. Lukman from PROACT project who represented Olumide Ojo, the PROACT Project Manager in Kebbi State also said the project was part of activities to support small holder farmers supported by the European Union Support to Food Security and Resilience in Northern Nigeria, PRO RESILIENCE ACTION (PROACT) Project.

“They will take advantage of all that we did or doing in Kebbi, leverage on it so that we collaborate to come out with result ”, he said.

