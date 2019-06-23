NILDS Moves To Establish Press Center, Radio Station

The National Institute for legislative and Democratic studies (NILDS) has disclosed that it will soon establish a press centre and radio station.

Director General of NILDS, Prof Abubakar Suleiman who disclosed this on Sunday also added that the radio station shall be known as Democracy Radio.

According to him, during his tenure he would improve on the existing structures in academic contents, physical structures and the capacity building of legislators and legislative aides.

While stating that the academic component of his mandate shall be developed to an enviable world class standard, Prof Suleiman said they will inculcate academic culture and expand/ improved on the existing academic programs such that the quality of our researches will address existing legislative and democratic challenges of our nation.

He said “this administration shall revisit the National and International lecture series of the institute by improving on its participation and deliverance. In achieving this, we shall established but not limited to the following a press centre and radio station. The ICT unit shall be expanded in this regard.

“WE shall ensure more collaborations with existing global institutions and relevant organizations. Our synergy with democratic institutions at the state levels shall be enhanced.

“As a matter of immediate priority, we shall commence the movement to the permanent site of the institute in the quickest possible time. The structure at the permanent site is a world class edifice, the best in Africa. We MUST maximize it usage.

“As an activist in my younger days, I shall prioritize staff welfare in all ramifications. We shall entrench a transparent and open door policy devoid of injustice and inequality.

“All staff shall be treated equally. Staff Productivity must commensurate with motivation and reward system. This administration has zero tolerance for indolent, partisanship and laziness. All staff must refrain from aligning with political parties. We MUST serve all parties equally and strengthen our democratic Institutions.

He commended the management of National Assembly, especially its leadership for the supports in appropriation, Council members and the Clerk of the National Assembly appealing to them to continue to this cooperation and assistance to the institute.

“Toward this, I hereby announce my dismemberment of any political party in line with my new mandate. My mission is to serve my country and render intellectual support to democratic Institutions. My foray into partisanship has no doubt equipped me more than enough for the new challenge,” he stated.