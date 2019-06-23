NEWS
NYSC Urges Yobe To Construct Corps Members’ Lodges
BY HUSSAINI JIRGI, Damaturu
The coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Yobe State, Mrs Grace J Adzer, has called on the state government to construct Corpers’ lodges in 17 the local government areas of the state, in order to ease accommodation problems faced by corps members.
She said this during the swearing-in ceremony for the 2019 Batch “B”, Stream 1 Corps Members at the temporary orientation camp in Potiskum Local Government, Yobe State.
The coodinator also requested the state government’s intervention in the renovation and expansion of camps, or provision of a new convenient permanent orientation camp.
According to her, the provision of a permanent orientation camp for the corp members deployed to the state for orientation is important in order to ease the perennial challenges and inconveniences faced during the exercise.
She added, “I want to use this meduim to appeal to states government to provide us with a permanent orientation camp, construction of corpers’ lodges, because of the shortage of accommodation for both corps members and camp officials experienced at the temporary orientation camp and the frequent distortion of academic activities of College of Administrative and Business Studies, Potiskum.”
She revealed that 1,474 corps members comprising, 832 males and 642 females, were duly registered as at the time of the swearing-in ceremony.
While declaring the orientation camp opened, Yobe State governor, Maimala Buni, represented by his deputy, Idi Barde Gubana, advised the corps members to key into the camp’s activities, which are meant to prepare them for self-reliance, both during and after their service year.
MOST READ
NYSC Urges Yobe To Construct Corps Members’ Lodges
BY HUSSAINI JIRGI, Damaturu The coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Yobe State, Mrs Grace J Adzer, has...
Oshiomhole Must Respect Party Decision – Obaseki
Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said that the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams...
Kogi Gov Condoles Family Of Late Ibrahim Linco
BY SAM EGWU, Lokoja Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, at the weekend, condoled with the family of the late...
Lawan, Gbajabiamila Under Pressure Over Juicy C’ttees
By Sunday Isuwa, Kauthar Anumba-Khaleel and Solomon Ayado, Abuja and Yusuf Babalola, Lagos A head of the 2nd July, 2019...
Troops Neutralise 42 ISWAP Fighters
BY TARKAA DAVID, Abuja Troops of Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), in continuation of the on-going ‘Operation Yancin Tafki’, to...
91 Political Parties Team Up Against Deregistration Plan
By Sunday Isuwa, Abuja The 91 political parties in Nigeria have teamed up to oppose the plan by the Independent...
Pipeline Explosion Kills Scores In Rivers
*** AS AIR PEACE PLANE CRASH-LANDS Scores were Saturday killed following as pipeline explosion that occurred in Kom-Kom community in...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES24 hours ago
Supreme Court Sacks Niger, Edo Reps
- SPONSORED20 hours ago
Stop Killing Your Erection: 7 Things To Avoid, Natural Solution to Tripple Your Stamina & Last 38 Minutes S3x
- NEWS7 hours ago
ALERT: MMM Ponzi Scheme Is Back!
- OPINION23 hours ago
If APC Fields Bello Come November….
- NEWS17 hours ago
Army Deploys Drone To Fight Kidnapping, Banditry In Ondo, Ekiti Tick Forests
- FEATURES23 hours ago
I Served 3 Governors As Commissioner In 2 States – Sauluwa
- ENTERTAINMENT23 hours ago
Top 10 Richest Musicians In Nigeria 2019
- NEWS23 hours ago
Oshiomhole Reads Riot Act To Bauchi Gov