NYSC Urges Yobe To Construct Corps Members’ Lodges

BY HUSSAINI JIRGI, Damaturu

The coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Yobe State, Mrs Grace J Adzer, has called on the state government to construct Corpers’ lodges in 17 the local government areas of the state, in order to ease accommodation problems faced by corps members.

She said this during the swearing-in ceremony for the 2019 Batch “B”, Stream 1 Corps Members at the temporary orientation camp in Potiskum Local Government, Yobe State.

The coodinator also requested the state government’s intervention in the renovation and expansion of camps, or provision of a new convenient permanent orientation camp.

According to her, the provision of a permanent orientation camp for the corp members deployed to the state for orientation is important in order to ease the perennial challenges and inconveniences faced during the exercise.

She added, “I want to use this meduim to appeal to states government to provide us with a permanent orientation camp, construction of corpers’ lodges, because of the shortage of accommodation for both corps members and camp officials experienced at the temporary orientation camp and the frequent distortion of academic activities of College of Administrative and Business Studies, Potiskum.”

She revealed that 1,474 corps members comprising, 832 males and 642 females, were duly registered as at the time of the swearing-in ceremony.

While declaring the orientation camp opened, Yobe State governor, Maimala Buni, represented by his deputy, Idi Barde Gubana, advised the corps members to key into the camp’s activities, which are meant to prepare them for self-reliance, both during and after their service year.