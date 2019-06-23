NEWS
Oshiomhole Must Respect Party Decision – Obaseki
Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said that the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, must respect the decision of the party in the state concerning the inauguration of the State House of Assembly.
A statement issued by special adviser to the governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie said, the statement of Oshiomhole concerning the inauguration of the state house of Assembly is totally false.
“We read with utter astonishment, a statement credited to the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, with respect to Governor Godwin Obaseki’s alleged role in the inauguration of the Edo State House of Assembly.”
“Apart from the fact that he based his conclusion on a totally false and baseless premise, we believe that he could have shown that he does not have a vested interest by simply inquiring from his friend, the governor or any official of the State Working Committee of our party as to what actually transpired.”
“His failure to satisfy the basic tenets of natural justice, which makes fair hearing from all sides of a matter mandatory, has clearly exposed his bias on this issue. For the avoidance of doubt, all the decisions relating to the leadership of the Edo State House of Assembly recently elected by the House, were taken by the State Working Committee and leaders of the party from across the state,” the statement said.
“In reference to the rule of party supremacy, which our national chairman so eloquently professes, the governor and all party members are obliged to respect the party’s decision, as we expect the national chairman to also do,” the statement added.
