NEWS
Osinbajo Leaves For US To Meet With Vice President Pence
BY JONATHAN NDA-ISAIAH, Abuja
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, will be visiting the US where he will be meeting with his United States counterpart, Mr Mike Pence, and other key groups and interests in the country.
Ahead of his meeting with the vice president of the United States in Washington D.C on Wednesday, Professor Osinbajo, according to a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, will be meeting with the Council on Foreign Relations on Monday in New York.
In his meeting with his American counterpart, VP Osinbajo would be discussing matters of mutual interests between Nigeria and the US, while he would be speaking on Nigeria’s economic prospects and other related matters in his meeting with the Council on Foreign Relations.
The vice president leaves for US this afternoon and is expected back in Abuja on Thursday.
- SPONSORED20 hours ago
