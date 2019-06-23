NEWS
Party Withdraws Suit Challenging Imo Guber Election At Tribunal
BY JULIANA AGBO, Abuja
The National Think Tank Committee (NTTC) of the Action Alliance Party has withdrawn the party’s name from the Imo State governorship elections petition tribunal for the overall interest of the party and the state, saying it remains in partnership with other Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) as a compliant party.
In a resolution jointly signed by the national chairman of the party, Barr Kenneth Udeze, and its National Secretary, Verimbe A James, it said the NTTC, which consists of 21 members, after extensive deliberations, reached the resolution to also approve the earlier dissolution of the party’s state executives in Osun, Lagos, Cross River, Kogi and Oyo State chapters, respectively.
The duo said the committee, which approved a five-member disciplinary committee to hear and investigate allegation of gross misconduct against some members, suspended nine members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) for gross misconduct with effect from June 21, 2019.
The committee, which also passed a vote of confidence on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Prof Mahmoud Yakubu, urged the commission to engage the services of her permanent staff as returning officers in subsequent elections for transparency and credibility of the electoral process in Nigeria.
MOST READ
Party Withdraws Suit Challenging Imo Guber Election At Tribunal
BY JULIANA AGBO, Abuja The National Think Tank Committee (NTTC) of the Action Alliance Party has withdrawn the party’s name...
Jibrin’s Wand In The Emergence Of Dogara, Gbajabiamila
The name, Abdulmumuni Jibrin, has become synonymous with power play and high wired politics in the House of Representatives, as...
Intrigues As Akeredolu Reshuffles Cabinet
TOPE FAYEHUN examines the politics behind the recent cabinet shake-up by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu ahead of the 2020 governorship election...
As Fayemi’s Tenure Bolsters NGF
The tenure of Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, as chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has kicked off...
EU Post-election Assessment And Matters Arising
The recent report by the European Union Election Observation Mission on the 2019 general election which is generating lots of...
Issues As Governors Sack LG Chairmen
In spite of continued public agitation for local governments to be autonomous, state governors keep stifling the third tier of...
Tambuwal: Consolidating On Sokoto State Assembly
Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal won a keenly contested election to secure a second term, but he needs to...
MOST POPULAR
- SPONSORED22 hours ago
Stop Killing Your Erection: 7 Things To Avoid, Natural Solution to Tripple Your Stamina & Last 38 Minutes S3x
- NEWS9 hours ago
ALERT: MMM Ponzi Scheme Is Back!
- NEWS18 hours ago
Army Deploys Drone To Fight Kidnapping, Banditry In Ondo, Ekiti Tick Forests
- NEWS13 hours ago
MNJTF Kills 42 ISWAP Members, Destroys Gun Trucks
- NEWS19 hours ago
Certificate Forgery: PDP Candidate Loses Appeal Against Kogi Lawmaker, Idrisu
- NEWS7 hours ago
Pipeline Explosion Kills Scores In Rivers
- ENTERTAINMENT16 hours ago
Nicki Minaj Set To Marry Childhood Friend Kenneth Petty
- NEWS2 hours ago
Oshiomhole Must Respect Party Decision – Obaseki