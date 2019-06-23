Party Withdraws Suit Challenging Imo Guber Election At Tribunal

Connect with us
BY JULIANA AGBO, Abuja

The National Think Tank Committee (NTTC) of the Action Alliance Party has withdrawn the party’s name from the Imo State governorship elections petition tribunal for the overall interest of the party and the state, saying it remains in partnership with other Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) as a compliant party.

In a resolution jointly signed by the national chairman of the party, Barr Kenneth Udeze, and its National Secretary, Verimbe A James, it said the NTTC, which consists of 21 members, after extensive deliberations, reached the resolution to also approve the earlier dissolution of the party’s state executives in Osun, Lagos, Cross River, Kogi and Oyo State chapters, respectively.

The duo said the committee, which approved a five-member disciplinary committee to hear and investigate allegation of gross misconduct against some members, suspended nine members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) for gross misconduct with effect from June 21, 2019.

The committee, which also passed a vote of confidence on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Prof Mahmoud Yakubu, urged the commission to engage the services of her permanent staff as returning officers in subsequent elections for transparency and credibility of the electoral process in Nigeria.

