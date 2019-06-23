Others
Sokoto Re-elected Tambuwal To Consolidate Development–Dr Dange
The Yariman Sokoto, Dr Mahe Dange has said in a press release that governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal’s re-election was a testimony of the degree of confidence the electorate have in him.
Dange, who added that, Tambuwal is certain on his achievements in the last 4 years, appealed for maximum support from all and sundry in the state.
The release which he personally signed read in part, “The re-election is, no doubt, testimony by the good people of Sokoto State to the considerable efforts of Governor Tambuwal towards the development of the State.
“Clearly, the decision to re-elect him was informed by the acknowledgement of his commitment to the attainment of genuine development of Sokoto State as evident in the adoption of measures for the promotion of peaceful coexistence among the people, enhancement of security and execution of laudable physical projects in a parts of the State”.
Dr Dange, while insisting that Tambuwal has demonstrated enough competence in handling the affairs of the State, Dr Dange affirmed that the people of the state equally have high hopes in him to deliver dividends of democracy.
“On this note. I wish to respectively call on the good people of Sokoto State to maximally support the Governor in his bid to bring about tremendous improvement in the quality of their lives”.
