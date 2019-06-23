Super Eagles Pip Burundi In AFCON Opener

By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah and Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Nigeria’s Super Eagles recorded their first win in Group B at the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, after defeating resilience debutants Burundi 1-0 yesterday at the Alexandria Stadium in Egypt.

Odion Ighalo stepped off the bench to score the winner in the 77th minutes having come on from the bench to replace Paul Onuachu.

The China-based forward calmly beat Burundi keeper Jonathan Nahimana on a one-on-one after running through to an outrageous assist from Ola Aina.

Aina picked up a pass from Alex Iwobi before backheeling through to Ighalo who finished the rest of the job with a calm finish.

Even as debutants, Les Hirondelles showed they were not afraid of taking on the continent’s big giants as they had the best chances to break the deadlock in the opening 45 minutes.

Burundi were denied by the bar in the 37th minute when Cedric Nsabiyumva’s header off a Shassir Nahimana freekick on the left came against the woodwork. Nsabiyumva picked up the rebound but his volley went wide off target.

Despite commanding most of the possession, Nigeria had limited chances at goal and their best effort on target was on 12 minutes when Paul Ebere forced keeper Nahimana to a great save with a header off an Iwobi cross.

Samuel Chukwueze was the most exciting player off the left wing as his pace and trickery on the ball often proved to be too much to bear for the Burundian defenders.

Nigeria were forced to make a change six minutes to the break when Abdullahi Shehu was stretchered off and his place taken by Collins Chidozie on the right side of defense.

The Eagles came back hungrier in the second half and played with more urgency.

Six minutes after the restart, Kenneth Omeruo’s header at the backpost off a Peter Etebo freekick went inches wide. In the 70th minute, Chukweuze had a chance with a dinking effort as he raced though on goal from the left but the effort was over.

A minute on the turn, Abdul Razak Fiston, Burundi’s top scorer during the qualifiers almost caught keeper Akpeyi off his line with a shot from range, but the shot stopper managed to dive well to his right and palm the ball away.

Just after Ighalo’s introduction, Burundi’s coach Olivier Niyungeko made a defensive change, Shassir Nahimana coming off for Christophe Nduwarugira.

But, the change didn’t provide the shield it was aimed at with Ighalo icing the cake after 76 minutes.

Burundi almost found a way back into the game immediately when Akpeyi made an error handling a cross, but Fiston could not take advantage, his shot at goal blocked.

Burundi’s next assignment will be against fellow debutants Madagascar next Wednesday while Nigeria will face Guinea in a mouthwatering tie the following day.

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the Super Eagles to play every match for the honour of motherland.

The President in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, urged them to lift the flag of Nigeria high, and reinforce the reputation of the country as football powerhouse on the continent.

“I will be watching, just as millions of Nigerians would also do. You have our solid support, and we will cheer you to victory,” President Buhari said.

He noted that football is a strong unifying force for Nigerians, and urged the Super Eagles to provide a soothing balm to the many challenges facing the country, which the government is confronting

with everything at its disposal.

“Nigerians are known for their unconquerable spirit. Show this in the group stages, and even beyond. Nothing but lifting of the diadem is good enough for our country,” President Buhari stated.

He also enjoined the Super Eagles to be mindful of fair play, and sportsmanlike conduct, as they strive to return home with the AFCON trophy.