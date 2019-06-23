BUSINESS
TECNO Trains Entrepreneurs On Business Skills
BY KEHINDE SALLAH, Lagos
Popular smartphone manufacturer, Tecno has trained new millionaires who emerged in its Tecno Spark Light Up Your Dream Competition on how to make the most of social media and 21st century business skills in growing their startups.
The training conducted by SM Jury Business Conference at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos few days ago had in attendance new millionaire entrepreneurs present include Bolatito (surname) and Jeremiah (surname), past winners of the competition.
Jeremiah told the assembled guests how his ginger farming business badly needed funds including how he was able to more than double the size of his farmland and yield with the Light Up Your Dream prize money.
Bolatito, who owns a booming fashion design business, also gave the guests some tips on how to overcome certain challenges in business. She thanked the TECNO team for believing in her and granting her the opportunity to relocate to Lagos and expand her business by gifting her the N1 million cash prize.
Distinguished entrepreneurs with decades of business experience were also present at the event.
