Toni Iwobi: Nigerian-Italian Senator

Born on April 26, 1955, Toni Chike Iwobi, popularly addressed as Tony is an Italian politician for Lega Nord. He was elected to the Italian Senate in 2018 .

Born in the city of Gusau in northern Nigeria, Iwobi who is of Igbo descent one of 11 siblings in a Roman Catholic family. He attended Catholic schools. His mother tongue is Igbo and English.

He completed a degree in economics with specialisation in marketing and business management in Manchester, England. He came to Italy on a student visa in 1976, and obtained a degree in accounting in Treviglio. He also has higher degrees (laurea) in computer science from USA and Italy.

Iwobi is the founder and since 2001 managing director of Data Communication Labs Ltd. He reviously worked for AMSA (Azienda Milanese Servizi Ambientali) and also worked for a company in Roveredo, Switzerland.

A supporter of federalism, which he knew from Nigeria, he became a member of Lega Nord, where he was particularly inspired by Gianfranco Miglio. In 1993, he was elected municipal councillor for the party in Spirano, a position he held until 2014. From 2010 to 2014 he also served as assessor with responsibility for social services.

Iwobi was in 2014 selected by party leader Matteo Salvini to draft Lega Nord’s new immigration policy which had a hard stance against illegal immigration and played a big role in the party’s campaign in the Italian general election, 2018.

In the 2018 general election he was elected to the Italian Senate, becoming the first black person to take a seat in the Senate. He is general counsel of the Italy-USA Foundation. He is married to an Italian woman and has two children.

At the age of 22, Toni Iwobi left Nigeria for Europe on a student visa. 40 years down the line, he emerged as the first black man elected to the upper legislative house in Italy.

Before him, two blacks – Jean-Leonard Touadi and Cecilie Kyenge – were elected lawmakers but in the lower chamber. This means that Iwobi shattered the glass ceiling in the words of Hillary Clinton.

Iwobi’s journey to the top did not happen all of a sudden. He held his first political office as far back as 1995. Back then he was elected a municipal councillor and he kept climbing the rungs of the ladder. At a press conference organised in Abuja when he came to Nigeria four years ago, Iwobi delivered a cheery news to those in the gathering.

“My party has ruled Italy in the past in alliance with other parties at different times. Today, we are one of the major Italian important parties in the country and I was recently appointed as the federal head of security and immigration of the party by the European parliamentarian and the national chairman of my party: Mr. Matteo Salvini,” he had said.

Salvini, whom he thanked exceptionally, gave him the opportunity to contest the senatorial race and he was able to write a new chapter in his political history.

Having a Nigerian heritage could be seen as a relief for citizens of the most populous black nation on earth who believe in searching for greener pasture abroad, some through illegal means but wait for it; Iwobi is an anti-immigrant campaigner.

As head of Salvini’s national committee on immigration, he helped write the League’s anti-migration platform, in which it proposed among other things to make it easier to deport migrants, to use economic incentives to get countries to agree to repatriate their nationals from Italy and to refuse to take in migrants rescued by NGOs from the Mediterranean.

His proposal also covered among other things the renegotiation of EU agreements that oblige Italy to house migrants that arrive there while their application to stay is processed.

To also threaten withdrawal of the right to seek asylum or benefits if migrants commit a crime or break the rules of the reception centre where they’re housed, and to stiffen existing requirements for the children of immigrants applying for citizenship to include a test on Italian language, culture and traditions.

In an interview he granted five years ago, Iwobi said: “Ten thousand fake refugees arriving in just a few days — our president Matteo Salvini is right once more.

The Partito Democratico has transformed Italy into an immense refugee camp, with a trite litany that Europe is going to help us, but in fact does not give a damn. Basta! (Enough). What is needed is a popular revolt to get rid of this government, even using rough methods.”

Defending his hardline stance, Iwobi said he is not opposed to immigrants who – like himself – come to Italy legally and seek to integrate; instead, he his problem is with “the clandestine invasion”: people who seek to stay in Italy illegally.

At the Abuja conference, Iwobi said he wouldn’t want to discourage his people from travelling but he would rather advise them to stay at home where it is more secured.

He said that the aim of the conference was to promote their new immigration campaign and willingness to enhance a further mutual cooperation with Nigeria.

“We are also looking on future immigration regulations and to create further commercial, trade and industrial opportunities between some imminent Italian businessmen, industrialists and their Nigerian counterparts for our respective people of Nigeria and Italy,” he had said.

Iwobi noted that the challenge posed by illegal immigrants who arrive from Africa had raised serious debates in Italy and Europe, which his party was leading the way towards seeking solution based on partnership with African countries, including Nigeria.

He lamented that Nigerians travelling to Europe using illegal routes and illegitimate means “face series of dangers both in the Libyan desert towards the Mediterranean borders and from the same borders to European countries mainly through Italy”.

Being the first black senator in the history of the Italian Republic, his party defined him as the face of anti-racism, even as the party is tagged racist in its policies.

Among its policies announced in the 2018 election campaign, the League called for a flat tax at 15 percent; legalisation and taxation of prostitution; free state-funded daycare; rejection of a bill that would grant Italian citizenship to those born and schooled in Italy with foreign parents; and tighter controls on immigration.

On September, 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari met Iwobi in New York on the sidelines of the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York. Iwobi met with Buhari, along with a high-powered team from the Italian Senate.

“My congratulations to you, and to Italy more,” President Buhari told Iwobi, who was elected in March last year, on the platform of the far-right League Party. “It shows the advanced respect of Italians for human beings, in spite of colour. It’s very impressive.”

The team from Italy discussed issues like illegal migration and how it can be curbed through investments in Africa, recharge of the Lake Chad via inter-basin water transfer, among others.

“Africa doesn’t need charity, but collaboration to develop,” Senator Iwobi declared. President Buhari noted that what causes irregular migration from developing to developed countries include lack of security, education, health care, among others, stressing: “Climate change has had negative impact on a big country like Nigeria.

That is why our youths often defy the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean Sea, to try and get to Europe. It is a problem that needs to be solved.” The Italian Senate delegation plans to visit Nigeria soon. Iwobi has lived in Italy for 41 years.