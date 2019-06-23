Connect with us
We Won’t Recognize Speaker Fraudulently Elected –Obasa

Published

1 min ago

on

Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly and Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has decried crisis rocking Edo and Bauchi States Houses of Assembly, saying the body would not recognise any Speaker of a state legislature that emerges through fraudulent means or violation of the constitution and rules of the affected Houses of Assembly.

Obasa in a statement he personally signed made available to journalists urged the governors of Edo, Godwin Obaseki, and Bauchi, Bala Mohammed respectively to immediately resolve the crises.

He called for the reversal of proclamations of Houses of Assembly in both states as well as the elections of principal officers, adding that illegality should not thrive on the altar of perceived personal ego and interest.

He admonished the governors to adhere to the Nigerian constitution as well as the rules of the Houses of Assembly, which stipulate how principal officers should emerge adding that no society can progress when its stakeholders are at daggers-drawn.

Obasa frowned at the drama that happened recently in the Edo state Assembly where nine members would elect the principal officers in a 24-member House in an inauguration that allegedly held at 9.30 pm.

Also in Bauchi, 11 out of the 31 elected members of the ninth House of Assembly also elected principal officers in what Speaker Obasa described as “questionable manner.”

Obasa said the injunction from the Bauchi State High Court was also frivolous and must be stopped.

