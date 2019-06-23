NEWS
We Won’t Recognize Speaker Fraudulently Elected –Obasa
Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly and Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has decried crisis rocking Edo and Bauchi States Houses of Assembly, saying the body would not recognise any Speaker of a state legislature that emerges through fraudulent means or violation of the constitution and rules of the affected Houses of Assembly.
Obasa in a statement he personally signed made available to journalists urged the governors of Edo, Godwin Obaseki, and Bauchi, Bala Mohammed respectively to immediately resolve the crises.
He called for the reversal of proclamations of Houses of Assembly in both states as well as the elections of principal officers, adding that illegality should not thrive on the altar of perceived personal ego and interest.
He admonished the governors to adhere to the Nigerian constitution as well as the rules of the Houses of Assembly, which stipulate how principal officers should emerge adding that no society can progress when its stakeholders are at daggers-drawn.
Obasa frowned at the drama that happened recently in the Edo state Assembly where nine members would elect the principal officers in a 24-member House in an inauguration that allegedly held at 9.30 pm.
Also in Bauchi, 11 out of the 31 elected members of the ninth House of Assembly also elected principal officers in what Speaker Obasa described as “questionable manner.”
Obasa said the injunction from the Bauchi State High Court was also frivolous and must be stopped.
MOST READ
We Won’t Recognize Speaker Fraudulently Elected –Obasa
Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly and Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru...
FG Takes Verification, Payment Of Ex-Nigeria Airways Limited Workers In Diaspora To London
The Federal Government has disclosed taking the verification and payment of ex-workers of the defunct Nigeria Airways Limited (NAL) in...
NILDS Moves To Establish Press Center, Radio Station
The National Institute for legislative and Democratic studies (NILDS) has disclosed that it will soon establish a press centre and...
NBA’s Alarm Over Intimidated Judges Vindicates PDP Concerns – Secondus
The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Prince Uche Secondus has said that the alarm of intimidation of...
Insecurity: PMB Needs To Rejig His Service Chiefs, Says Cleric
Pastor Adewale Giwa, a Cleric with the Awaiting the Second Coming of Jesus Christ Gospel Church has asked President Muhammudu...
Marist College Emerges Winner Of SAGE Competition, To Represent Nigeria In USA
Abuja based Marist College Yangoji, has qualified for the SAGE 2019 World Cup competition slated to hold in the United...
Kidnapping: Forum Organises Prayer For Release Of District Head In Daura
The Daura Emirate Social Media Forum (DESOMF) has organised a marathon prayer, session seeking divine intervention on the plight of...
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS15 hours ago
Jibrin’s Wand In The Emergence Of Dogara, Gbajabiamila
- NEWS17 hours ago
Oshiomhole Must Respect Party Decision – Obaseki
- NEWS22 hours ago
Pipeline Explosion Kills Scores In Rivers
- POLITICS16 hours ago
Tambuwal: Consolidating On Sokoto State Assembly
- NEWS23 hours ago
Gov Bello Condoles, Assures Family Of Late Ibrahim Linco Of Govt Support
- ISSUES16 hours ago
Healthy Ways To Express Anger
- EDITORIAL17 hours ago
INEC Moves To Deregister Political Parties
- POLITICS16 hours ago
Issues As Governors Sack LG Chairmen