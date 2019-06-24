NEWS
5,000 Deaths Recorded Through Road Accidents In Lagos
Fresh facts have emerged that about 5,000 people died last year in Lagos State.
Speaking at a one day Interfaith Safety Seminar held Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) Arcade in Lagos,the state Governor Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu appealed to Religious Leaders to enlighten members of their Churches and Mosques on need to check their vehicles at regular intervals and obey traffic rules and regulations.
He said it has become necessary for religious leaders to intervene the number of deaths recorded through Road Traffic
Accidents (RTA) increased from 3,000 in 2012 to 4,000 in Lagos state.
He averred that religious leaders should assist in appealing to members of their congregation to process their vehicle documentation, as well as take their vehicles for regular checks at Lagos Computerized Vehicle Inspection Centres (LACVIS) in order to identify their faults and carry out the necessary repairs.
According to Sanwo-Olu, the state government will continue to engage stakeholders on how to stop the menace of parking trucks indiscriminately on overhead bridges especially at Apapa.
In his own speech Managing Director of LACVIS Mr. Segun Obayendo said that statistics made available by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that 1,538 Nigerians died in road accidents in the fourth quarter of 2018 just as two lives are lost every four hours on Nigerian roads every year.
He also disclosed that about 20,000 of the 11.654 million vehicles in the country are involved in accidents
While acknowledging the fact that within these casualties are adherents of either the Christian or the Islamic faith, obayendo noted that offering prayers alone before leaving their homes daily without conducting regular checks and maintenance of vehicles has taken the lives of some worshipers.
MOST READ
5,000 Deaths Recorded Through Road Accidents In Lagos
Fresh facts have emerged that about 5,000 people died last year in Lagos State. Speaking at a one day Interfaith...
Oyo Has Highest Number Of Internet, Cyber Crimes In South-West, Says EFCC
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC Ibadan zonal office on Monday revealed that Oyo State has the highest number...
Germany Crash: Two Eurofighter Jets Collide Near Base
Two German armed forces Eurofighter jets have collided and crashed in the Müritz area of north-eastern Germany. Both pilots were...
Vehicles Land Border Ban Still In Effect – Customs
The hope of vehicle importers and Nigerians seemed to have been dashed, as the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Monday...
Okowa Felicitates With Gbajabiamila at 57
Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker, House of Representatives, who turns 57 years on Tuesday,...
Ogun Governor Swears In SSG, Chief of Staff
Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun on Monday swore in Mr Olatokunbo Talabi and Alhaji Salisu Shuaib as Secretary to the...
Court Dissolves 11-year-old Marriage Over Wife’s Dirtiness, Waywardness
Ademola Odunade, the President of a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan on Monday dissolved an 11-year-old marriage between one Jimoh...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Anti-graft Hammer Falls On Power Sector As Court Jails Ex-MD, 4 Others
- NEWS15 hours ago
… Arrest Notorious Bandit, 20 Others In Katsina
- LAW4 hours ago
Tribunal Dismisses Atiku, PDP Application To Inspect INEC Server
- NEWS20 hours ago
We Won’t Recognize Speaker Fraudulently Elected –Obasa
- NEWS2 hours ago
Do Away With Some Persons, APC Stakeholders Charge PMB
- NEWS15 hours ago
Tinubu Not Against Ambode’s Appointment As Minister – BOHM Boss
- POLITICS20 hours ago
NBA’s Alarm Over Intimidated Judges Vindicates PDP Concerns – Secondus
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Lawmakers Oppose Elongation Of NASS Workers’ Service Years