A/Ibom Guber: Tribunal Rejects Inclusion Of Other Parties In Suit

The Akwa Ibom State Governorship Election Tribunal sitting in Uyo, the state capital, at the weekend rejected an application by some political parties seeking to be joined in the suit filed by the APC governorship candidate, Nsima Ekere against Udom Emmanuel of the PDP.

The governorship candidates of over 50 political parties who had earlier dropped their political ambition and supported Udom Emmanuel had approached the tribunal seeking to join in the suit as co-respondents.

Counsel to the political parties, Godwin Idoro, told the tribunal that as governorship candidates in their respective political parties, they were interested parties in the suit.

Counsel to the petitioner and all the respondents in their arguments vehemently opposed the application, arguing that such application will only trivialize the whole business of the court.

Counsels to all parties were unanimous in their submission that such an application be dismissed with a strong statement discouraging such trivial applications in future.

Ruling on the application, the tribunal insisted that the application is nothing but an abuse of court processes.

The court maintained that the application being incompetent ab initio is dismissed.