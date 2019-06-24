Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Aisha Buhari Leads Campaign For Participation Of Women In Maritime

Published

1 min ago

on

The First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, will be leading other dignitaries and stakeholders in the maritime community to campaign and encourage more female participation in seafaring and maritime trade as the country joins the rest of the world to mark this year’s Day of the Seafarer tomorrow.

A statement by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) director-general, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, said the presence of the first lady would further boost the ongoing campaign to encourage the participation of more females in seafaring and the maritime sector, in line with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) campaign for this year to get more women into the hitherto male dominated profession.

Dakuku regretted that very few females were in the profession of seafaring and said NIMASA was working with stakeholders to try to reverse “the great imbalance.”

He said the presence of the President’s wife, who will be leading other prominent women in the maritime industry to the event scheduled to hold in Lagos, will be a boost to the efforts to attract more female involvement in the sector.

He noted that this year’s event, themed “On board with gender equality”, was geared towards encouraging more women to take advantage of opportunities in the maritime sector, particularly as seafarers; as Marine Engineers, Nautical Scientists, Marine Surveyors, Deck officers and even grow to become Master Mariners.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Aisha Buhari Leads Campaign For Participation Of Women In Maritime

The First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, will be leading other dignitaries and stakeholders in the maritime community to campaign and...
NEWS3 mins ago

Buratai Assures On Re-training Of Military Personnel To Curb Insecurity

The Chief of Army Staff Lt. General Tukur Buratai has reiterated the preparedness of military personnel to train and re-train...
NEWS5 mins ago

Your Woes Are Self-Inflicted, Ekiti APC Tells PDP

The ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC), in Ekiti State has advised the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), to look inward...
NEWS6 mins ago

Court Fixes June 28 For Ruling On Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia’s Objections To Trial

Justice Rilwan Aikawa of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday fixed June 28 to rule on a preliminary...
NEWS8 mins ago

5,000 Deaths Recorded Through Road Accidents In Lagos

Fresh facts have emerged that about 5,000 people died last year in Lagos State. Speaking at a one day Interfaith...
NEWS8 mins ago

Oyo Has Highest Number Of Internet, Cyber Crimes In South-West, Says EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC Ibadan zonal office on Monday revealed that Oyo State has the highest number...
NEWS11 mins ago

Germany Crash: Two Eurofighter Jets Collide Near Base

Two German armed forces Eurofighter jets have collided and crashed in the Müritz area of north-eastern Germany. Both pilots were...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: