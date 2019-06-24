NEWS
… Arrest Notorious Bandit, 20 Others In Katsina
Troops of 17 Brigade on ‘Operation HARBIN Kunama III’, have arrested a notorious bandit/kidnapping kingpin, Mallam Bawa Gomna and 20 others during operations around Batsari, Jibia and Safana local government areas of Katsina State between the 3rd to 21st of June 2019.
The suspects are said to be responsible for terrorising villagers in Batsari, Jibia and Safana local government areas of the state.
The acting director, Army Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa in a statement said the suspects were apprehended based on credible intelligence from the locals, adding that they confessed taking part in several banditry activities, cattle rustling and other sundry crimes.
He named those arrested to include; Bawa Gomna of Garin Waiziri in Safana LGA, Mallam Bello Sabiu of Fafara village of Jibia LGA, Ibrahim Umar of Fafara village, Jibia LGA, Mallam Ibrahim Labo of Shamushelle village in Birnin Magaji LGA, Zamfara State,Musa Lawal of Maitonga village in Safana LGA.
Others are Mallam Adamu Mohammed Mairuwa village, Faskari LGA,Ibrahim Babangida Mairuwa, Faskari LGA,Sani Adamu Mairuwa village, Faskari LGA,Yusuf Abubakar – Mairuwa village, Faskari LGA and Adamu Saidu – Mairuwa village, Faskari LGA of Katsina State.
The statement noted that the suspects will be handed over to the respective law enforcement agencies for further action.
The 17 Brigade Nigerian Army, therefore expressed gratitude to those that provided the information that led to the arrest of the criminals and urged members of the public to continue to support security agencies with credible information in order to combat the insecurity.
MOST READ
NDLEA Decries Absence Of Rehabilitation Centre In Borno
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency(NDLEA)has decried the absence of rehabilitation Centre in Borno State despite the alarming rate of...
Sokoto Re-elected Tambuwal To Consolidate Development – Dange
The Yariman Sokoto, Dr Mahe Dange said yesterday in a press release that Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal’s re-election was a...
… Arrest Notorious Bandit, 20 Others In Katsina
Troops of 17 Brigade on ‘Operation HARBIN Kunama III’, have arrested a notorious bandit/kidnapping kingpin, Mallam Bawa Gomna and 20...
PFN Hails Court Ruling On Kaduna’s Preaching Law
Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), yesterday described the judgement of a Kaduna State High Court, presided over by Justice Hajaratu...
Edo North APC Chietains Visit Obaseki, Hail Emergence Of Assembly Leadership
Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo North Senatorial District, have applauded the emergence of Hon. Frank Okiye...
Troops Thwart Terrorists’ Ambush, Kill 2 In Borno
Troops of 26 Brigade Garrison on patrol and escort duties of civilian merchants and commuters along Wala village and adjoining...
NGO Celebrates Borno Children
Child rights organisation, Plan International Nigeria ( PIN ) has said it is committed to supporting 10 million girls in...
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS20 hours ago
Jibrin’s Wand In The Emergence Of Dogara, Gbajabiamila
- NEWS22 hours ago
Oshiomhole Must Respect Party Decision – Obaseki
- POLITICS21 hours ago
Tambuwal: Consolidating On Sokoto State Assembly
- ISSUES21 hours ago
Healthy Ways To Express Anger
- EDITORIAL22 hours ago
INEC Moves To Deregister Political Parties
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
91 Political Parties Team Up Against Deregistration Plan
- POLITICS21 hours ago
Issues As Governors Sack LG Chairmen
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Lawan, Gbajabiamila Under Pressure Over Juicy C’ttees