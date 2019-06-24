Connect with us
… Arrest Notorious Bandit, 20 Others In Katsina

Published

1 min ago

on

Troops of 17 Brigade on ‘Operation HARBIN Kunama III’, have arrested a notorious bandit/kidnapping kingpin, Mallam Bawa Gomna and 20 others during operations around Batsari, Jibia and Safana local government areas of Katsina State between the 3rd to 21st of June 2019.

The suspects are said to be responsible for terrorising villagers in Batsari, Jibia and Safana local government areas of the state.

The acting director, Army Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa in a statement said the suspects were apprehended based on credible intelligence from the locals, adding that they confessed taking part in several banditry activities, cattle rustling and other sundry crimes.

He named those arrested to include; Bawa Gomna of Garin Waiziri in Safana LGA, Mallam Bello Sabiu of Fafara village of Jibia LGA, Ibrahim Umar of Fafara village, Jibia LGA, Mallam Ibrahim Labo of Shamushelle village in Birnin Magaji LGA, Zamfara State,Musa Lawal of Maitonga village in Safana LGA.

Others are Mallam Adamu Mohammed Mairuwa village, Faskari LGA,Ibrahim Babangida Mairuwa, Faskari LGA,Sani Adamu Mairuwa village, Faskari LGA,Yusuf Abubakar – Mairuwa village, Faskari LGA and Adamu Saidu – Mairuwa village, Faskari LGA of Katsina State.

The statement noted that the suspects will be handed over to the respective law enforcement agencies for further action.

The 17 Brigade Nigerian Army, therefore expressed gratitude to those that provided the information that led to the arrest of the criminals and urged members of the public to continue to support security agencies with credible information in order to combat the insecurity.

