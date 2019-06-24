Ashleigh Barty Injured Ahead Of Wimbledon

Just one week before Wimbledon begins, Australia’s new world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty has been forced to withdraw from Eastbourne with an arm injury.

The new women’s world No. 1 and Australia’s first since Evonne Goolagong Cawley 43 years ago will have to wait to step on court while holding the ranking, but is adamant she will be fine for The Championships at the All England Club.

The injury is the same one which forced her out of the Strasbourg tournament before the Queenslander won the French Open.

“It’s an injury that we’ve had to manage since I was 16 years old,” Barty told the media.

“When we have a spike in load, it (soreness) comes up. Just a bone stress injury and we need to look after it.

“I think we’ll be fine and be ready to go next week.”

Barty is still not sure she has come to grips with being called the best in the world.

“It’s been a bit of a whirlwind over the last 24 hours, over the last month,” she said.

“It’s been the most incredible time of my life.

“It’s come around so quickly, but we’ve done so much work, my team and I.

With the injury forcing her to sit out Eastbourne, Barty was quick to make other plans as she gets set to indulge in one of her other passions, cricket.

The 23-year-old will take a day off to go watch Australia take on England at Lord’s tomorrow and the former women’s BBL star is excited to get the opportunity to see the big clash.

“I’ve never been to a World Cup match with the guys, so it would be great if it happened,” the former Brisbane Heat player said.

“We’re going to take a few days offs and get the arm right and be ready for next week.

“It’s something I manage. It doesn’t require medication at this stage.”

Barty, who has won an incredible 12 straight matches in taking out the title at Roland Garros then also at Birmingham will be presented with the Chris Evert World No 1 trophy.

She claimed the No. 1 ranking from young Japanese star Naomi Osaka, after beating doubles partner Julia Goerges 6-3 7-5 to take the title in Birmingham.

Osaka was also a late withdrawal from Eastbourne.

Despite Barty’s wiothdrawal she is in no danger of losing her No.1 ranking by not playing at Eastbourne, however if she did not recover and missed Wimbledon she likely would lose top spot.