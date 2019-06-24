Belemaoil Denies Involvement In Closure Of OML 25

Indigenous oil firm, Belemaoil Producing Limited, has denied involvement in the closure of Oil Mining Licence OML 25, by communities in Kula Kingdom in Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers State.

This is as Rivers State governor, has directed all parties involved in the dispute relating to OML 25 to within seven days resolve all contending issues and reopen the oil facility.

Acting managing director of Belemaoil, Mufa Welch spoke at the weekend, during an OML 25 stakeholders meeting convened by the Rivers State government at Government House, Port Harcourt.

Welch stated that the host communities to OML 25 prefer Belemaoil to take over the operatorship of the platform from Shell Petroleum Development Company Limited (SPDC).

The acting managing director, who admitted that SPDC is the licenced operator of OML 25, said Belemaoil is a stakeholder with over seven per cent share.

He said: “With the way we operate, the communities are bent towards us. The communities love the way we operate and the way we do things. “That OML has been closed for almost two years. We have nothing in the shutdown of the OML 25. But the communities are bent towards us, the way we do things.”

In his speech, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, directed the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo to convene a meeting of all key stakeholders in the presence of Security Service Commanders, for the host communities to outline their grievances to SPDC and for the company to address such development concerns.

Wike said he called the stakeholders meeting because the closure of OML 25 is negatively affecting federal, state and local government

funds.

The governor said: “OML 25 has been shutdown for one reason or the other. Some persons in the community are hauling insults at me. No matter the insult, nothing will make me not to perform my duty to the area.

“The federal government, the state government and the local government are losing funds with the continued closure of the OML 25. If Shell is behaving wrongly, tell them and if Belemaoil is behaving wrongly, tell them.

“It is wrong for anyone to say that the federal government is handling the matter. When conflicts of this nature affect the communities, it is for the state and local government area to resolve them”.

He said he has no hand in the drilling of oil or the issuance of licenses, but he is committed to peace and security in communities for the development of the state.

Wike stated that the issue is on the economic development of the host communities, Rivers State and Nigeria and should not be politicised.

Speaking at the meeting, managing director of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), Mr Osagie Okunbor said that the company

operates the OML 25, with the operating license renewed by the federal government for another 20 years.

Okunbor said: “We operated in a cordial environment until 10th August, 2017 when some community people entered the facility. The information

that was given to us was that they were unhappy over issues of social amenities and employment. We listened and we were keen to address

these issues.

“But at some point another element entered the equation, which was that we should relinquish and hand over to Belema Oil, that is from

the community.”

The SPDC managing director stated that the company has since paid all necessary fees for the renewed OML 25 in October 2018.

He said: “We have made all the payments and it is our facility. We are keen to return to the facility and operate for the benefit of

all.

“I have made myself available to talk to many of the stakeholders from the communities to try and understand what the issues are and how

we will go about resolving them.”

Okunbor, who welcomed the intervention of the Rivers State government, noted that SPDC is prepared to address the social amenities, empowerment and other issues raised by the host communities.