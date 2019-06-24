NEWS
BSO To Organise Interfaith Thanksgiving Prayers For APC, PMB
The Southwest Zonal office of the Buhari Support Organisations (BSO) is set to organise an interfaith thanksgiving prayers in acknowledgment of the success of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Muhammadu Buhari in the last general election.
A statement signed by the director, media services BSO, Southwest, Kanmi Ademiluyi and made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday said the interfaith prayer is in support of the current administration and deepening the nation democracy.
Ademiluyi said prayers will also be held to grant the party and the Governor of The State of Osun Mr Gboyega Oyetola victory at the on going petitions before the Supreme Court.
He said the event will be held at the Local Government Service Commission Hall State Secretariat Complex,
Gbongan – Oshogbo road, Abere, Oshogbo.
“Leading members of the BSO accross the southwest and nationally have expressed their intention to attend. Traditional rulers accross the southwest will also be present,” he said.
He added that BSO both nationally and in the southwest very much believe that there is a lot to be grateful for as the nation steps into the next level.
