Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Buratai Assures On Re-training Of Military Personnel To Curb Insecurity

Published

1 min ago

on

The Chief of Army Staff Lt. General Tukur Buratai has reiterated the preparedness of military personnel to train and re-train its personnel to combat problem of insecurity rocking the country.

The Nigerian Army boss stated this at the weekend when the Nigerian army 81 Division hosted its 2019 Warrant Officers (WOs) and Senior Non-commissioned Officers held at Nigeria army 243 Battalion in Ibereko in Badagry area of Lagos,

The 2-days  competition comprises of six  army formation and Units namely; of 9 Brigade, 35 Artillery Brigade, 45 Engineer Brigade, 65 Battalion and 243 Battalion were involved  in Weapon handling, live firing, map reading/ communication, combat swimming and physical fitness/ obstacle crossing.

Buratai, in his remark said that the 2-days event was in furtherance of the Nigerian Army’s resolve to improve on the leadership traits, organizational ability, use of initiative and to promote esprit de corps among personnel of the Warrant Officers and Non Commissioned officers category and also aimed at preparing these category of officers for combat readiness in view of the present contemporary security challenges

“I was also present during the Cpl and below Competition that held sometime ago in Alamala Barracks Abeokuta”

“Being here today offers me the opportunity to witness the level of training and preparations of our SNCOs and as we all know, it formed the backbone of any Army’

Buratai said,” Training is the bedrock of the military and training is what you will continue to embark on to prepare you for the contemporary challenges our nation faces today.”

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Buratai Assures On Re-training Of Military Personnel To Curb Insecurity

The Chief of Army Staff Lt. General Tukur Buratai has reiterated the preparedness of military personnel to train and re-train...
NEWS2 mins ago

Your Woes Are Self-Inflicted, Ekiti APC Tells PDP

The ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC), in Ekiti State has advised the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), to look inward...
NEWS3 mins ago

Court Fixes June 28 For Ruling On Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia’s Objections To Trial

Justice Rilwan Aikawa of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday fixed June 28 to rule on a preliminary...
NEWS5 mins ago

5,000 Deaths Recorded Through Road Accidents In Lagos

Fresh facts have emerged that about 5,000 people died last year in Lagos State. Speaking at a one day Interfaith...
NEWS6 mins ago

Oyo Has Highest Number Of Internet, Cyber Crimes In South-West, Says EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC Ibadan zonal office on Monday revealed that Oyo State has the highest number...
NEWS9 mins ago

Germany Crash: Two Eurofighter Jets Collide Near Base

Two German armed forces Eurofighter jets have collided and crashed in the Müritz area of north-eastern Germany. Both pilots were...
NEWS13 mins ago

Vehicles Land Border Ban Still In Effect – Customs

The hope of vehicle importers and Nigerians seemed to have been dashed, as the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Monday...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: