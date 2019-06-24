Buratai Assures On Re-training Of Military Personnel To Curb Insecurity

The Chief of Army Staff Lt. General Tukur Buratai has reiterated the preparedness of military personnel to train and re-train its personnel to combat problem of insecurity rocking the country.

The Nigerian Army boss stated this at the weekend when the Nigerian army 81 Division hosted its 2019 Warrant Officers (WOs) and Senior Non-commissioned Officers held at Nigeria army 243 Battalion in Ibereko in Badagry area of Lagos,

The 2-days competition comprises of six army formation and Units namely; of 9 Brigade, 35 Artillery Brigade, 45 Engineer Brigade, 65 Battalion and 243 Battalion were involved in Weapon handling, live firing, map reading/ communication, combat swimming and physical fitness/ obstacle crossing.

Buratai, in his remark said that the 2-days event was in furtherance of the Nigerian Army’s resolve to improve on the leadership traits, organizational ability, use of initiative and to promote esprit de corps among personnel of the Warrant Officers and Non Commissioned officers category and also aimed at preparing these category of officers for combat readiness in view of the present contemporary security challenges

“I was also present during the Cpl and below Competition that held sometime ago in Alamala Barracks Abeokuta”

“Being here today offers me the opportunity to witness the level of training and preparations of our SNCOs and as we all know, it formed the backbone of any Army’

Buratai said,” Training is the bedrock of the military and training is what you will continue to embark on to prepare you for the contemporary challenges our nation faces today.”