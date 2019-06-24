NEWS
Buratai Assures On Re-training Of Military Personnel To Curb Insecurity
The Chief of Army Staff Lt. General Tukur Buratai has reiterated the preparedness of military personnel to train and re-train its personnel to combat problem of insecurity rocking the country.
The Nigerian Army boss stated this at the weekend when the Nigerian army 81 Division hosted its 2019 Warrant Officers (WOs) and Senior Non-commissioned Officers held at Nigeria army 243 Battalion in Ibereko in Badagry area of Lagos,
The 2-days competition comprises of six army formation and Units namely; of 9 Brigade, 35 Artillery Brigade, 45 Engineer Brigade, 65 Battalion and 243 Battalion were involved in Weapon handling, live firing, map reading/ communication, combat swimming and physical fitness/ obstacle crossing.
Buratai, in his remark said that the 2-days event was in furtherance of the Nigerian Army’s resolve to improve on the leadership traits, organizational ability, use of initiative and to promote esprit de corps among personnel of the Warrant Officers and Non Commissioned officers category and also aimed at preparing these category of officers for combat readiness in view of the present contemporary security challenges
“I was also present during the Cpl and below Competition that held sometime ago in Alamala Barracks Abeokuta”
“Being here today offers me the opportunity to witness the level of training and preparations of our SNCOs and as we all know, it formed the backbone of any Army’
Buratai said,” Training is the bedrock of the military and training is what you will continue to embark on to prepare you for the contemporary challenges our nation faces today.”
MOST READ
Buratai Assures On Re-training Of Military Personnel To Curb Insecurity
The Chief of Army Staff Lt. General Tukur Buratai has reiterated the preparedness of military personnel to train and re-train...
Your Woes Are Self-Inflicted, Ekiti APC Tells PDP
The ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC), in Ekiti State has advised the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), to look inward...
Court Fixes June 28 For Ruling On Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia’s Objections To Trial
Justice Rilwan Aikawa of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday fixed June 28 to rule on a preliminary...
5,000 Deaths Recorded Through Road Accidents In Lagos
Fresh facts have emerged that about 5,000 people died last year in Lagos State. Speaking at a one day Interfaith...
Oyo Has Highest Number Of Internet, Cyber Crimes In South-West, Says EFCC
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC Ibadan zonal office on Monday revealed that Oyo State has the highest number...
Germany Crash: Two Eurofighter Jets Collide Near Base
Two German armed forces Eurofighter jets have collided and crashed in the Müritz area of north-eastern Germany. Both pilots were...
Vehicles Land Border Ban Still In Effect – Customs
The hope of vehicle importers and Nigerians seemed to have been dashed, as the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Monday...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Anti-graft Hammer Falls On Power Sector As Court Jails Ex-MD, 4 Others
- NEWS15 hours ago
… Arrest Notorious Bandit, 20 Others In Katsina
- LAW4 hours ago
Tribunal Dismisses Atiku, PDP Application To Inspect INEC Server
- NEWS20 hours ago
We Won’t Recognize Speaker Fraudulently Elected –Obasa
- NEWS2 hours ago
Do Away With Some Persons, APC Stakeholders Charge PMB
- NEWS15 hours ago
Tinubu Not Against Ambode’s Appointment As Minister – BOHM Boss
- POLITICS20 hours ago
NBA’s Alarm Over Intimidated Judges Vindicates PDP Concerns – Secondus
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Lawmakers Oppose Elongation Of NASS Workers’ Service Years