Buratai To Soldiers: We Must Be Proud Of Our Nation

Published

1 min ago

on

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has implored officers and men of the NA to feel proud of their noble/patriotic roles in their struggles to protecting the nation’s sovereignty and integrity.

Buratai gave the charge while speaking at the closing ceremony of the Army Headquarters Transformational Leadership Workshop 2019.

He said the military must do everything possible to fish out those bad eggs whose willingness to lead or follow has waned causing setbacks in military operations

According to the COAS, – “the NA is already working to evolve and institutionalize formal mentoring frameworks to compliment the informal system.

“Let me now reiterate that in line with the theme of the Workshop, the NA will do all that is necessary to fish out any bad eggs whose willingness to lead or follow as required has waned. Transformational leaders should not wait for them to get out of the way, you must kick them out of your way,” he said

The COAS had observed in his opening address the attitude of a few bad eggs among Nigerian Army personnel, whose commitment to national/military cause has waned and resulted to setbacks in operations.

He expressed gladness that the workshop has clearly shown to everyone that the Personnel have great reasons to be proud of their nation.

In statement by the Acting Director Army Public Relations Col Sagir Musa, the General Buratai said the long standing culture of service, sacrifice and honour in the NA has been reaffirmed in the various life lessons and examples of colleagues – serving, retired or late – whose stories were highlighted during the workshop.

The culture noted should reinvigorate and motivate soldiers as transformational leaders for selfless service to the nation.

He stated that the Army under his leadership has ensured that it take advantage of technology as force multiplier in all operations.

 

