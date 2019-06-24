Connect with us
Advertise With Us

LAW

Court Dissolves 11-year-old Marriage Over Wife’s Dirtiness, Waywardness

Published

1 min ago

on

Ademola Odunade, the President of a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan on Monday dissolved an 11-year-old marriage between one Jimoh Ibrahim and Barakat over unrepentant dirtiness and waywardness.

Odunade held that the court was puting an end to the relationship between Jimoh and Barakat due to loss of love between the couple.

“The marriage between Jimoh and Barakat has ceased to be in the interest of peaceful coexistence.

“Custody of the eight year-old child produced by the union is awarded to Barakat and Jimoh shall pay a monthly allowance of N5,000 for the child’s upkeep in addition to being responsible for his education and other welfare of the child,” the arbitrator said.

Earlier, Jimoh, a businessman and a resident of Oja-Iba area in Ibadan, told the court that he could no longer cope with his wife’s dirtiness and adultery.

“For 11 years now, I have waited over and over to see whether Barakat would have a change of mind in her bad attitude or not.

“Instead, Barakat’s dirtiness worsened such that I had no option than to be cleaning the house and washing our wears myself.

“I also have to bathe our child and do every other necessary things in the house.

“As if those are not enough, Barakat now move around with a gang of riffraff for the purpose of prostitution.

“My lord, she followed men to distant places like Ghana, thus abandoning her responsibilities at home,” he said.

The petitioner also said that the respondent was highly disobedient and disrespectful.

“She is so disobedient and disrespectful not only to me, but also my relatives.

“Barakat has no time to look after any child,” Jimoh said.

The respondent did not oppose the divorce suit nor deny any of the allegations against her.

Barakat, who lived at Odo-Oba area of Ibadan, however, told the court that her husband’s intention to seek for divorce was not new.

“Whenever there was any disagreement between Jimoh and I, he packs his property to his parents’ home.

“In fact, I usually go and beg Jimoh in his parents’ home to return to our own apartment,” Barakat said.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

LAW1 min ago

Court Dissolves 11-year-old Marriage Over Wife’s Dirtiness, Waywardness

Ademola Odunade, the President of a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan on Monday dissolved an 11-year-old marriage between one Jimoh...
NEWS1 min ago

PENCOM Begins Sensitisation Of Prospective Retirees

The National Pensions Commission (PenCom), has begun sensitising prospective retirees ahead of its forthcoming verification scheduled to hold from July...
WORLD9 mins ago

Former Deputy PM John Prescott Suffers Stroke

Former deputy prime minister and Labour veteran John Prescott has been admitted to hospital after suffering a stroke, his family...
BUSINESS9 mins ago

Nigeria External Reserves Stand At $45bn In June – CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says the country’s external reserves now stand at 45 billion dollars as at June,...
NEWS11 mins ago

TETFUND Commends UniJos On Research, Development

Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, the Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), says the University of Jos had done “marvelously well...
WORLD16 mins ago

France 40C Heatwave Could Break June Records

France is braced for a heatwave with temperatures forecast to exceed 40C this week – potentially breaking the record for...
EDUCATION18 mins ago

UniJos `Outstanding In Research, Devt’ – Bogoro

Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, the Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), says the University of Jos had done “marvelously well...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: