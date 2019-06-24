Court Fixes June 28 For Ruling On Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia’s Objections To Trial

Justice Rilwan Aikawa of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday fixed June 28 to rule on a preliminary objection filed by a former judge of the court, Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia, challenging the jurisdiction of the court to try her over money laundering allegations.

Justice Aikawa fixed the date after listening to the arguments on the application from her lawyer, Robert Clarke (SAN) and that of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Rotimi Oyedepo.

Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia was re-arraigned before Justice Aikawa alongside, Godwin Obla on 18-count charge of unlawful enrichment, illegal concealment, corruption, forgery and giving false information to an official of the EFCC.

The anti-graft agency alleged that the two defendants allegedly conspired to indirectly conceal the sum of N5, 000,000.00 in the Diamond Bank account of Nigel Et Colive Ltd, which sum they reasonably ought to have known forms part of proceeds of unlawful act to wit: unlawful enrichment.

They both pleaded not guilty to the charge.

While moving the application on Monday, Clarke (SAN) told the court that his client is still a judge of the Federal High Court and as such could not be tried in line with the precedent set in the case of Justice Hyeladzira Nganjiwa.

The senior lawyer also argued that a letter exhibited by the EFCC which was purportedly written and signed by the President to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, giving approval for her sack in line with the NJC’s recommendation is not enough to satisfy Section 106(ai) of the Evidence Act 2011.

The section provides that an official communication of the government of the federation has to be produced in a gazette and the gazette shall be prima facie proof of any facts of the public nature which they intended to notify.

He urged the court to hold that the absence of an official gazette stating that Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia is no longer a judge is fatal to the EFCC’s case.

Clarke also asked the court to determine the status of the letter purportedly written by the President to see whether it is a document that can be tendered and admitted in the proceedings, and what evidential value can be ascribed to it.

He insisted that the mere fact that the letter was addressed to the Chief Justice of Nigeria and not to the National Judicial Council, NJC or the Chairman of the Federal Judicial Service Commission, makes it a private document.

The lawyer submitted that this why on the face of the document, it was marked ‘restricted’ by the maker, Mr President.

Clarke said having being marked ‘restricted’, it means that the document is a private one which cannot be used by a third party for any purpose.

He maintained that the EFCC has failed to show that Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia is no longer a judge of the Federal High Court and until a document showing same is produced by the prosecution, the courts hands are tied and it cannot proceed with the matter.

In his response, Counsel to EFCC, Rotimi Oyedepo told the court that it had the jurisdiction to hear the case especially as the first defendant was no longer a serving judicial officer when the instant charge was filed.

On the issue of gazette, the prosecution said this was a fresh issue which had not been raised in Ajumogobia’s preliminary objection. Oyedepo however asked the court to rely on the exhibits placed by the EFCC before the court and to dismiss the application.

Our correspondent sighted the exhibits placed by the EFCC before the court. Exhibit one is the certified true copy of the report of the investigating committee of the NJV which on the 18th of Sept, 2018 recommended sanctions on Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia.

The second exhibit is the letter written by the President to the CJN informing the council of his decision to dismiss Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia from office.

The second defendant, Godwin Obla, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria also moved his application asking the court to quash the charge or strike out counts 1, 2 & 3 for being an abuse of court process or in the alternative, an order severing the trial.

His counsel, Ifedayo Adedipe said, “The whole essence of the judicial process is for an orderly society but where it is used to persecute or oppress, the court has the power to refuse same. This case is a persecution of the second defendant.

“The defendant appeared before Justice Hakeem Oshodi for three years and made a ‘no case submission’ and the court did not rule, instead it withdrew from the matter saying it lacked jurisdiction. We are on appeal and our brief of notice of appeal and brief of argument is before this court.

‘’We told the court that it had jurisdiction and the learned trial judge didn’t bother. We disagreed with him and filed an appeal immediately and served same. We are waiting for their reply and a date to argue same.

‘’So we want the court to quash counts 1,2 & 3 that concerns the 2nd defendant but if the court thinks otherwise then it should sever the charge. We want our liberty. We don’t want to be hurled before another court if this court finds that it lacks jurisdiction.

We have invoked S25 of the Court of Appeal Rules, and if the Appeal court agrees with us that will be the end of this matter”.

In his response, Oyedepo said, “The Prosecution opposes this application and we urge the court to dismiss same. The second defendant has exhibited the charge before the ikeja court as exhibit A & i urge the court to compare the same, it’s not the same charge. They are different in form & substance.

The offences alleged against the charge in exhibit a are prohibited by the Lagos state criminal law No 11, 2011 whereas before this court are offences prohibited by the Act of NASS, the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2011 (as amended).

Assuming without conceding that there is an appeal, no law prohibits the prosecution from filing the instant charge at the Federal High Court. The offences at not the same”

“Asking the court for severance in an anticipated event (of the court declining jurisdiction) is premature & speculative.

‘’It’s also not practicable to hurl the same witnesses before different courts and the severance will occasion the delay which we are all trying to avoid.

In his reply on points of law, Mr Adedipe (SAN) said, “The opinion of the Supreme Court on abuse is that it is improper for the prosecution to file two cases based on the same facts. They elected to choose the law and the court. It is persecution”.

The counsel also moved an application seeking for variation of bail conditions for the second defendant. The second defendant wants to be allowed to retain custody of his international passport. The EFCC Prosecution said we have no objections and we leave the issue to the discretion of the court.