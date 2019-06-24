LAW
Court Issues Bench Warrant For Arrest Of Innosson CEO
Justice Ayokunle Faji of a Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday, issued a bench warrant for the arrest and production in court of CEO of Innosson Nigeria Ltd, Innocent Chukwuma and two others, over fraud allegations.
Details shortly…..
