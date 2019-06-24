Connect with us
Advertise With Us

LAW

Court Issues Bench Warrant For Arrest Of Innosson CEO

Published

1 min ago

on

Justice Ayokunle Faji of a Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday, issued a bench warrant for the arrest and production in court of CEO of Innosson Nigeria Ltd, Innocent Chukwuma and two others, over fraud allegations.

Details shortly…..

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

LAW1 min ago

Court Issues Bench Warrant For Arrest Of Innosson CEO

Justice Ayokunle Faji of a Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday, issued a bench warrant for the arrest and...
NEWS9 hours ago

Insecurity: PMB Needs To Rejig Service Chiefs– Cleric

A Cleric with the Awaiting the Second Coming of Jesus Christ Gospel Church, Pastor Adewale Giwa has asked President Muhammudu...
NEWS9 hours ago

AU-ECOSOCC, NYCN Task PMB On Economic Growth

The African Union Economic, Social and Cultural Council (AU-ECOSOCC) in collaboration with the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), have...
NEWS9 hours ago

NAHCON Extends Deadline For Registration Of Intending Pilgrims

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has extended the deadline for registration of pilgrims to July 15 to enable the...
NEWS9 hours ago

Gombe C’ttee To Recover Properties Stolen By Past Administration

The Committee on Recovery of Property belonging to the state government allegedly carted away by the immediate past administration of...
NEWS9 hours ago

NGO To Carry Out Agricultural Infrastructure Mapping In Kebbi

Kebbi’s potential in food production especially rice production has attracted the attention of Farm and Infrastructure Foundation (FIF), an agricultural...
NEWS9 hours ago

‘Enabling Environment ‘ll Spur Investment Inflow Into Nigeria’

The former commissioner for commerce and industry in Ogun State, Bimbo Ashiru, has called on the government to ensure an...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: