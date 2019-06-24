BUSINESS
Daimler Signs Deal To Build Mercedes Vehicles In Egypt
German carmaker Daimler said Monday it reached a deal with the Egyptian government to open a local car assembly plant for its Mercedes-Benz cars.
“Mercedes-Benz Cars and the Egyptian government have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for local assembly of Mercedes-Benz passenger cars in Egypt,” a company statement said.
The new car factory would be set up in cooperation with a local business partner, Daimler said.
In the future, Daimler could also open a training centre in Egypt, the company added.
Markus Schaefer, a Daimler board member, said Egypt had been “an important market for the company “for many years,” adding that the new agreement would contribute to stabilising the country’s economy.
MOST READ
Daimler Signs Deal To Build Mercedes Vehicles In Egypt
German carmaker Daimler said Monday it reached a deal with the Egyptian government to open a local car assembly plant...
Iran: New US Sanctions Target Supreme Leader
US President Donald Trump has said he is imposing hard-hitting new sanctions on Iran, including on the office of the...
INEC Server: Stop Heating Up Nigeria’s Polity, NANS Tell Atiku
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) during...
Gov Fintiri Sacks LG Staff Employed from April 2016 To Date
Gov Ahmad Fintiri has directed the immediate sack of local governments employed after April 2016 to date in Adamaw state. Fintir...
MNJTF Inflict Heavy Equipment Casualty On ISWAP In Doron Naira
Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) on clearance operation conducted in Doron Naira deployed for operation YANCIN TAFKI...
Buratai To Soldiers: We Must Be Proud Of Our Nation
The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has implored officers and men of the NA to feel...
U.S Invests $400M Fighting HIV/AIDS In Nigeria – NACA DG
Dr Sani Aliyu, the Director-General, National Agency for Control of AIDS (NACA) says U.S. invested up to 400 million dollars...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Anti-graft Hammer Falls On Power Sector As Court Jails Ex-MD, 4 Others
- NEWS16 hours ago
… Arrest Notorious Bandit, 20 Others In Katsina
- LAW5 hours ago
Tribunal Dismisses Atiku, PDP Application To Inspect INEC Server
- NEWS21 hours ago
We Won’t Recognize Speaker Fraudulently Elected –Obasa
- NEWS4 hours ago
Do Away With Some Persons, APC Stakeholders Charge PMB
- NEWS17 hours ago
Tinubu Not Against Ambode’s Appointment As Minister – BOHM Boss
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Lawmakers Oppose Elongation Of NASS Workers’ Service Years
- POLITICS22 hours ago
NBA’s Alarm Over Intimidated Judges Vindicates PDP Concerns – Secondus