Daimler Signs Deal To Build Mercedes Vehicles In Egypt

Published

1 min ago

on

German carmaker Daimler said Monday it reached a deal with the Egyptian government to open a local car assembly plant for its Mercedes-Benz cars.

“Mercedes-Benz Cars and the Egyptian government have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for local assembly of Mercedes-Benz passenger cars in Egypt,” a company statement said.

The new car factory would be set up in cooperation with a local business partner, Daimler said.

In the future, Daimler could also open a training centre in Egypt, the company added.

Markus Schaefer, a Daimler board member, said Egypt had been “an important market for the company “for many years,” adding that the new agreement would contribute to stabilising the country’s economy.

 

