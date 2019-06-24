Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Edo North APC Chietains Visit Obaseki, Hail Emergence Of Assembly Leadership

Published

1 min ago

on

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo North Senatorial District, have applauded the emergence of Hon. Frank Okiye as the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA).

The Edo North APC leaders led by Rev. Peter Obadan, gave the commendation during a courtesy visit to Governor Godwin Obaseki at Government House in Benin City, the state capital.

Rev. Obadan commended Governor Obaseki for supporting the choice of the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Yekini Idiaye, who hails from Edo North

Senatorial District, adding, “Can one ask for too much a thing? We are not asking for what we have received, and the position of the Deputy Speaker zoned to Edo North is welcome.”

“We want to thank His Excellency for being so supportive on that account. We are here to say thank you, Mr Governor,” he added.

He expressed appreciation to the governor for ensuring a good working relationship with his deputy, Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, who also hails from Edo North, noting that the APC leaders in the senatorial district are strongly behind the deputy governor.

He noted that the leaders are already working on the nomination list for appointment into various vacancies in the state’s boards.

In his response, Governor Obaseki said most decisions taken by his administration were with the knowledge of the leadership of Edo State  APC, adding that the state government is working closely with the party to ensure that the APC’s ideals are entrenched in the state.

“We are doing so much and it will be sad if those of you who helped us get into power are not benefiting the way you should. There are lots of economic and agricultural programmes we have embarked on. We want

party members to key into them.”

According to him, “We are in government to serve all Edo people and not only our members, but because you put us in position, you should have the privilege to know what we are doing and take better advantage.”

Obaseki urged the leaders of the APC in the state to kick-start monthly ward and unit meetings where they would discuss opportunities and work as a team.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

NDLEA Decries Absence Of Rehabilitation Centre In Borno

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency(NDLEA)has decried the absence of rehabilitation Centre in Borno State despite the alarming rate of...
NEWS1 min ago

Sokoto Re-elected Tambuwal To Consolidate Development – Dange

The Yariman Sokoto, Dr Mahe Dange said yesterday in a press release that Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal’s re-election was a...
NEWS1 min ago

… Arrest Notorious Bandit, 20 Others In Katsina

Troops of 17 Brigade on ‘Operation HARBIN Kunama III’, have arrested a notorious bandit/kidnapping kingpin, Mallam Bawa Gomna and 20...
NEWS1 min ago

PFN Hails Court Ruling On Kaduna’s Preaching Law

Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), yesterday described  the judgement of a  Kaduna State High Court, presided over by Justice Hajaratu...
NEWS1 min ago

Edo North APC Chietains Visit Obaseki, Hail Emergence Of Assembly Leadership

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo North Senatorial District, have applauded the emergence of Hon. Frank Okiye...
NEWS1 min ago

Troops Thwart Terrorists’ Ambush, Kill 2 In Borno

Troops of 26 Brigade Garrison  on patrol and escort duties of civilian merchants and commuters along Wala village and adjoining...
NEWS2 mins ago

NGO Celebrates Borno Children

Child rights organisation, Plan International Nigeria ( PIN ) has said it is committed to supporting 10 million girls in...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: