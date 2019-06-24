Ekiti Constitutes Committee On Justice Sector Reform

In a bid to reposition the state’s justice administration system, Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi on Monday inaugurated the State Justice Sector Reform Committee.

A task force on Human Trafficking was also inaugurated by the Governor as part of efforts to stop perpetrators from using the state as a base to for carrying out the crime.

Speaking while performing the inauguration of the two committees in Ado Ekiti on behalf of the State Governor on Monday, the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi said members of the committee were carefully selected based on their experience and pedigrees urging them to see the assignment as a call to duty.

A statement signed by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, said the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Olawale Fapohunda, is the chairman of the two committees.

Other members of the Ekiti Justice Sector Reform Committee are Justice Oluwatoyin Abodunde of the State High Court, the Onisin of Isinbode Ekiti, Oba Adesoji Akinyemi; Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs. Moji Fafure; the Commissioner of Police, the Controller of Prisons , Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ado Ekiti Branch, Mr. Olakanmi Falade and Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Akingbade.

The rest are Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Mr. Babatope Ojo; Director of Public Prosecution, Mr. Julius Ajibare; Prof. Toyin Babatunde of the Faculty of Law, Ekiti State University, Chief Magistrate Adesoji Adegboye, Mr. Felix Olaolorun and Mr. Ilesanmi Adelusi (Secretary).

Members of the State Task Force on Human Trafficking include the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Biodun Omoleye; the Oloye of Oye Ekiti,

Oba Oluwole Ademolaju; Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs. Moji Fafure; Chairperson Federation of International Women Lawyers (FIDA), Ms. Seyi Ojo and former FIDA Chairperson, Mrs. Rita Ilevbare.

The rest are state Commissioner of Police, state Controller, Nigeria Immigration Service, state Commander, Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency, state Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps.

The Governor who thanked the people for accepting the offer to serve, prayed God to give them the wisdom to discharge the assignment aimed at reforming the society.

While responding on behalf of the members of the two committees, Justice Abodunde thanked the state government for the confidence reposed in them to carry out the task.

She assured the state government that members of the two committees will not disappoint in the onerous assignment given to them.