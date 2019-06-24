BUSINESS
Emefiele To Unveil 5-Yr Plan As CBN Plans Movie, Music Academies
As the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is set to unveil his five – year plan today, the director, Corporate Communications of the apex bank has said it would be centered on growth and job creation, as he revealed plans to build music and movie academy to support the creative industry.
Emefiele had on resumption of office for his second tenure earlier this month said he would be unveiling the pathway to be towed by the apex bank later in the month. The CBN spokesman, Isaac Okoraofor, during an interactive session with organised labour at the weekend noted that the details of the CBN policies would be centered on growth and job creation.
He noted that the policies were tailored to make sure that “we produce and add value and expert. For you to produce you must have workers, for you to add value you must employ workers and when you export, you earn more and you are able to expand and employ more workers.”
He further revealed that in addition to the Creative Industry Financing Initiative (CIFI) which was recently launched, the CBN was planning academies for both the music and movie industry. He added that a plan to create an information technology hub is also in the pipeline.
Noting that Nigerians dominate the music and movie industry in Africa, he said, “We are going to build a music academy where they will be trained so that their talents will grow and conquer the world. We are going to build a film academy, we are going to build an IT hub.
“We are going to get the best trainers abroad so that when these people are undergoing training they can better use their creative energy and then we will lead them to bank loans that will make them run on their own.”
Okoroafor, who said the CBN in collaboration with the Bankers Committee was putting together the fund to ensure that all Nigerians who are in the creative sector have access to funding noted that “Nigerians are one of the most creative people around the world and our youths are very good in the development of software applications.”
On mutilated notes, he implored the organised labour and Nigerians at large to take
MOST READ
COREN Affirms Accreditation Of 1,352 Engineers
The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) has affirmed registration of 1, 352 engineers during its 2018/2019...
NGO Trains 200 Widows On Skills Acquisition
As part of its activities to mark the ‘2019 International Widows’ Day’, an Abuja-based non governmental organisation (NGO), Helpline Foundation...
State Police Now A Must – Ikpeazu
Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, in this interview with select journalists said state police is no longer an option but...
Drug Abuse: FCTA Threatens To Shutdown Karu Abattoir
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has threatened to close down Karu Abattoir, in Abuja Municipal area Council (AMAC), over...
Aduda Donates Motorcycles, Fertilizers To Farmers
Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the senate, Senator Philip Aduda, has donated 72 motorcycles and six truckloads...
… Approves N1.2bn To Offset Pension Arrears
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has approved the sum N1, 284,000 000.00 as payment to 247 retired officers of...
…Greets Foursquare Church GO @ 70
President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Rev Felix Meduoye, General Overseer (GO) of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, on...
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS23 hours ago
Jibrin’s Wand In The Emergence Of Dogara, Gbajabiamila
- POLITICS23 hours ago
Tambuwal: Consolidating On Sokoto State Assembly
- ISSUES23 hours ago
Healthy Ways To Express Anger
- COLUMNS23 hours ago
Much Ado About Kyari’s Appointments
- POLITICS23 hours ago
Issues As Governors Sack LG Chairmen
- NEWS7 hours ago
We Won’t Recognize Speaker Fraudulently Elected –Obasa
- POLITICS23 hours ago
Power Play In Edo Speaker’s Emergence
- NEWS22 hours ago
Certificate Forgery: PDP Candidate Loses Appeal Against Kogi Lawmaker